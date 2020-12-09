Big Freedia Talks Collaborating With Beyoncé, New Peacock Documentary & More

Watch : Hilarious Never-Before-Seen Outtakes - Just The Sip

You almost certainly know who Big Freedia is. But on the off chance that you don't, we're willing to bet that you'd still recognize her voice.

The New Orleans bounce artist regularly lends her vocals to songs like Drake's "Nice for What," bringing forth elements of the eclectic music genre that originated in her hometown, such as "heavy bass," she explained on Wednesday, Dec. 9's Just the Sip podcast.

"For me, bounce music is up-tempo," Big Freedia told E!'s Justin Sylvester. " It's a feel-good music, it's a party music. You know, when you put on anything bounce, the party atmosphere will change."

Though the musician has a miles-long resume, one of her most notable collaborations to date remains Beyoncé's "Formation."

"I did not come to play with you hos!" Big Freedia confidently declares midway through the Queen Bey track. "I came to slay, bitch! I like cornbreads and collard greens, bitch. Oh yas, you besta believe it."