A True Blood Reboot Is in the Works at HBO Max To Go With the Pretty Little Liars Reboot

First Pretty Little Liars, now True Blood. What will they reboot next?!
Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is at it again with another reboot, and this time he's taking on HBO's True Blood, the somewhat polarizing vampire drama that ended in 2014. TVLine reports that a new version of the show, which was based on Charlaine Harris' Sookie Stackhouse novels, is in the works at HBO Max.
Aguirre-Sacasa will write the pilot with executive producer Jami O'Brien, and original True Blood showrunner Alan Ball will also serve as an executive producer.
No other details (or any official confirmation from HBO) are available just yet, but with 13 books, 18 short stories and novellas and a guide to what happened to all of the characters after the books, there's nearly endless story potential to choose from. At this point in 2020, we will take anything that could possibly be considered good news, so yay, a True Blood reboot!
True Blood was set in a world where synthetic blood made it possible for vampires to be out in the open. It starred Anna Paquin as telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse, Stephen Moyer as the vampire Bill Compton, Alexander Skarsgård as vampire Eric Northman, and Sam Trammell as Sookie's werewolf friend Sam Merlotte. Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Carrie Preston, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, Chris Bauer, Jim Parrack and the late Nelsan Ellis also starred.
Aguirre-Sacasa's Pretty Little Liars reboot is also headed to HBO Max with a straight to series order. It's called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and set in the same universe as the original series, while following a whole new generation of Little Liars who are being forced to pay for the sins their parents committed 20 years ago.
Everything old is new again, but we'll be watching no matter what.