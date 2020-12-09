Kelly ClarksonGigi HadidVanderpump RulesElf on the ShelfShop E!VideosPhotos

The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia's Final 7 Men, Sort Of

Only seven men technically remain on The Bachelorette, though Bennett is trying really hard to be the eighth.

And then there were seven. Ish. 

The end of the strangest Bachelorette season ever is already on its way, and Tayshia Adams is no longer wasting any time in keeping guys she sees no future with. Last week, it was Eazy. This week, Bennett got the boot after the pre-rose ceremony two-on-one went horribly, horribly wrong for him. Spencer, Ed and Demar all followed during a rose ceremony, with Noah narrowly scraping by with the last rose.

That appeared to leave just seven men remaining in play for Tayshia's heart: Ben, Brendan, Zac, Riley, Noah, Ivan and Blake. 

It was a good seven. A practical, understandable seven. Sure, we wouldn't have been mad if Demar stayed and we still miss Joe, but it was a respectable seven. 

Then, after a long day of lie detector tests and making the guys explain their answers in the lie detector tests, Tayshia arrived back at her suite to discover a man waiting for her in the darkness. It was Bennett, who had returned to haunt the show as if Tayshia's "Bennett is no longer with us" line was a lot darker than intended. 

Bennett was actually there to tell Tayshia that when he left the other night (two full nights ago, at least), it felt "surreal" and perhaps if Tayshia knew that he loved her, she would change her mind. 

The admission did seem to flatter her and she did struggle with what to say, even though we thought we spent 20 minutes watching Bennett's chances with Tayshia crash and burn in a fiery disaster literally an hour and a half ago. 

He couldn't accept it at the time and just kept saying the relationship was "really working" for him as Tayshia calmly explained it was over, which tends to be a sign of a bullet dodged. 

It's annoying, but also sort of understandable given the fact that this is a television show in need of drama and the guys who are left seem to be actual normal humans. 

Riley opened up about changing his name to disassociate himself from his father and Zac told a cute/scandalous story about the time he "cheated" on his first middle school girlfriend by kissing another girl at a Bowl-a-Rama. Ben got real deep on his one-on-one and told Tayshia about his two failed suicide attempts and his mental health issues, adding yet another subject to the list of unexpected yet welcome things The Bachelorette has addressed this season. 

We're sometimes tempted to say we're bored, but at the same time, this show has never been so interesting. 

Keep up with all the guys still remaining on the show below!

Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He's an army ranger.

Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada. He's a wildlife manager and owns a falcon.

Brendan

He is 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. He's a roofer, loves a turtleneck, and quickly connected with Tayshia.

Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas. He's an aeronautical engineer who's quiet, soft spoken and known as "Sweet Ivan." 

Noah

Noah Erb, 25, is a nurse from Tulsa, OK. He joined the show along with Tayshia in week four.

Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Long Island City, New York. He's an attorney who takes a while to show off his smile. 

Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania. He's an addiction specialist with a heart of gold and a very heartfelt story to tell. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA?: Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta. He's a wealth management consultant which is exactly what he looks like his job would be, so good for Bennett! He was eliminated during a two-on-one with Noah, but then he brought himself back with declarations of love. Whether Tayshia lets him stay is TBD. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California and he's a spin cycling instructor. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's a healthcare salesman, and Chris says we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Spencer

Spencer Robertson, 30, is a water treatment engineer from La Jolla, CA. He joined the show for Tayshia in week four and got her first impression rose, but did not survive to the end. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas. He's a sport marketing agent.

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Chasen

He's a 31-year-old IT account executive and from Walnut Creek, California, and Chris Harrison said he's ready to "fight" for the love of his life. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York. He's an anesthesiologist who is very sweet and is loved by everybody, but found himself up against some huge obstacles. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. He's a software account executive who apparently seems way older than 26. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois. He's a boy band manager (!!!) who apparently likes to take his clothes off a lot and has no tan lines. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Montel

Montell Hill is a 30-year-old gym owner from Boston. He joined the show for Tayshia in week four.

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Peter

Peter Giannikopoulos, 32, is a real estate agent from Massachusetts. He joined the show when Tayshia took over as Bachelorette. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. He's a fitness director. 

QUIT: Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont. He's a former football player who is a "big lovable teddy bear" with a laugh like Seth Rogen

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Zach J.

Zach is 37 and from St. George, UT. He owns a cleaning service. He was eliminated when things went very wrong on a date with Clare. He grabbed her neck and made her feel uncomfortable, so Chris Harrison stepped in and sent him home on behalf of Clare. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 31, is from Rockport, Indiana. He's a male grooming specialist and he has incredible hair. Clare sent him home in week two. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's a professor of journalism at USC who's not afraid to bare his soul "and everything else." 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Tyler S.

This 36-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. He's a super country music manager whose brother is singer Granger Smith. Clare sent him home in week two.

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama. He's a medical device salesman who has a daughter and who isn't afraid of controversy, as he proved when he threw a fit at Clare after the strip dodgeball date. He left in a huff and we do not miss him. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio. Clare sent him home in week two when he couldn't come up with a reason to like her other than the fact that she's "obviously so beautiful." 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: AJ

AJ, 28, is from Irvine, California. He was out in week one. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri. He's a landscape design salesman and he's a great chef. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia. He's a banker with "great perspective." Clare sent him home in week one.

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan. He's a cyber security engineer who is six foot eight! He describes himself as a tall nerd. Clare sent him home week one.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

