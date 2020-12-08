Gift a Little Luxury These Holidays With These Dazzling Presents

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
They say it's the thought that counts, but going the extra mile never hurts.
There's always someone in your life that you need to find an extra-special gift for; maybe it's to knock the socks off your partner, say thanks to your parents, a friend who's doing it tough (especially this year) or someone you really care for. But we get it, inspiration can be hard!
From sparkling jewels and snazzy kitchen appliances, to high-end skincare and tech accessories to impress, check out our list of luxe suggestions below!
Tom Ford Beauty Private Blend Bitter Peach 50mL
Up there on everyone's wishlist this year is this summery-sweet scent from the luxe fragrance master himself, Tom Ford. Capturing the essence of Pêche de Vigne and Sicilian blood orange oil, spiked with a touch of cardamom oil for spiciness, it'll be a dream come true on their Christmas Day.
JBL LIVE 650 Over-Ear Headphones
Turn up the volume this Christmas and upgrade their listening experience with a set of premium-quality headphones, perfect for the home office or daily commute. Available in 3 lifestyle colours, these are dynamic yet comfortable, and noise-cancelling to block out the distractions of everyday life.
Suunto 7 Smart Watch
On your marks, get set... Gift! The ideal present for any active friends or fitness fanatics, this hi-tech watch has everything you need on the convenience of your wrist. Providing access to 70+ sports modes for when they want to work out, it's also incredibly light and stylish as well.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True
This is it. This is the show-stopper you've been searching for to impress, charm or delight the beauty aficionado in your life. Everyone's favourite lipstick, Pillow Talk, has been expanded to the eyes, cheeks and lips, and vaulted in this stunning keepsake drawer.
WaterPik Cordless Select
Forget the floss, this is the bougiest—and most effective—way to floss they'll have ever experienced. The modern answer to oral maintenance, this water flosser is clinically proven to remove 99.9% of plaque and bacteria from treated areas, and is chargeable yet cordless as well.
Luxotic Panorama 3-Piece Quilt Cover Set
We've all spent more time at home this year, so allow your gift recipient to transform their bedroom into a palace with some luxe new bed linen. It's rich green colour and evocative texture will get years of use, and adds a touch of sophistication to any room.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Classic Black & Barista
Outstanding quality coffee at home? Or barista-style creamy lattes? Don't make them choose, gift them a practical yet luxe countertop solution. With sleek, modern lines and the first Nespresso machine made with 54% recycled plastic, it looks just as good as the coffee it makes.
Ettitude CleanBamboo Bedding Bundle
Give someone the best gift of all: a luxurious night's sleep. Just in time for the heatwave of Summer, this limited-time bundle contains a duvet cover, fitted and flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases, made with Ettitude's sustainable, breathable and silky-soft CleanBamboo™.