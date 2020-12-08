Kelly ClarksonGigi HadidVanderpump RulesElf on the ShelfShop E!VideosPhotos

Gift a Little Luxury These Holidays With These Dazzling Presents

Leave these gifts under the tree and really deliver the wow factor!

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Dec 08, 2020 3:02 AMTags
ChristmasShoppingShop With E!Holiday Gift Guide
Edit: Gift a Little Luxury These Holidays With These Dazzling PresentsSharon Mccutcheon/Unsplash

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

They say it's the thought that counts, but going the extra mile never hurts. 

There's always someone in your life that you need to find an extra-special gift for; maybe it's to knock the socks off your partner, say thanks to your parents, a friend who's doing it tough (especially this year) or someone you really care for. But we get it, inspiration can be hard!

From sparkling jewels and snazzy kitchen appliances, to high-end skincare and tech accessories to impress, check out our list of luxe suggestions below! 

read
Unique Holiday Gifts for Those Who Have Everything

In Essence Glass Diffuser Set

Christmas has never looked-or smelled-so good! This enchanting set contains a premium glass diffuser which dispenses a fine, even mist and a vial of In Essence's finest Vanilla in Jojoba 2.5%. The prefect gift for holiday tranquility.

$99.95
In Essence

Tom Ford Beauty Private Blend Bitter Peach 50mL

Up there on everyone's wishlist this year is this summery-sweet scent from the luxe fragrance master himself, Tom Ford. Capturing the essence of Pêche de Vigne and Sicilian blood orange oil, spiked with a touch of cardamom oil for spiciness, it'll be a dream come true on their Christmas Day.

$480
Mecca

Midnight Mischief Monogrammed PJs

Make it personal this year with a set of silky monogrammed jammies to climb into bed with. Made from the softest luxe satin fabric with quality stitching and piping, this set will transport them to the European coastline (even if they can't holiday there just yet!).

$119
Midnight Mischief

Medley Jewellery Drippin Diamonds Studs

Best friend, go-to, side-kick…whatever you like to call diamonds, these will be the daintiest new addition to their earring wardrobe. Set in 10ct solid gold, these little stunners are delicate enough for everyday wear, but with enough sparkle to shine bright.

$199
Medley Jewellery

JBL LIVE 650 Over-Ear Headphones

Turn up the volume this Christmas and upgrade their listening experience with a set of premium-quality headphones, perfect for the home office or daily commute. Available in 3 lifestyle colours, these are dynamic yet comfortable, and noise-cancelling to block out the distractions of everyday life.

$279.95
JBL

Suunto 7 Smart Watch

On your marks, get set... Gift! The ideal present for any active friends or fitness fanatics, this hi-tech watch has everything you need on the convenience of your wrist. Providing access to 70+ sports modes for when they want to work out, it's also incredibly light and stylish as well.

$599
JB Hi-Fi

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True

This is it. This is the show-stopper you've been searching for to impress, charm or delight the beauty aficionado in your life. Everyone's favourite lipstick, Pillow Talk, has been expanded to the eyes, cheeks and lips, and vaulted in this stunning keepsake drawer.

$600
Charlotte Tilbury

WaterPik Cordless Select

Forget the floss, this is the bougiest—and most effective—way to floss they'll have ever experienced. The modern answer to oral maintenance, this water flosser is clinically proven to remove 99.9% of plaque and bacteria from treated areas, and is chargeable yet cordless as well.

$179
WaterPik

Luxotic Panorama 3-Piece Quilt Cover Set

We've all spent more time at home this year, so allow your gift recipient to transform their bedroom into a palace with some luxe new bed linen. It's rich green colour and evocative texture will get years of use, and adds a touch of sophistication to any room.

~$229.95
Luxotic

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Classic Black & Barista

Outstanding quality coffee at home? Or barista-style creamy lattes? Don't make them choose, gift them a practical yet luxe countertop solution. With sleek, modern lines and the first Nespresso machine made with 54% recycled plastic, it looks just as good as the coffee it makes.

$499
Nespresso

Elizabeth Arden The Night Before Set

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and what did they see? Skincare delights waiting underneath the tree! Featuring Elizabeth Arden's famous ceramide capsules in three variants, plus a mini-serum for extra indulgence, this will please anyone who receives it.

$80
MYER

Cricut Champagne Maker Machine

Raise a glass to the craftiest gift of the season: The Cricut. Ideal for hobbyists or those who enjoy a spot of DIY, this ingenious machine connects with your smart device to cut, score, write and add decorative effects to just about anything.

$600
Spotlight

Ettitude CleanBamboo Bedding Bundle

Give someone the best gift of all: a luxurious night's sleep. Just in time for the heatwave of Summer, this limited-time bundle contains a duvet cover, fitted and flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases, made with Ettitude's sustainable, breathable and silky-soft CleanBamboo™.

$404.60
Ettitude

LUVe Yoga Premium Natural Yoga Mat

Elevate their fitness regime with the crème-de-la-crème of yoga mats from LUVe yoga. Odourless, and free from latex, PVC, and harmful chemicals, this super grippy yet comfortable mat made from recyclable natural tree rubber is ideal for perfecting their practice.

$95
LUVe Yoga

Magic Bullet Kitchen Express

You can't put a price on living well, but you can gift them something that will help form healthy habits. This premium device has ne base with two attachments to blend, chop, mix, slice, shred and more! A great gift for the home chef or smoothie addict.

$129.95
Bullet Brands

