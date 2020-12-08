8 Pieces You Need From The Pioneer Woman's Apparel Collection at Walmart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love The Pioneer Woman as much as we do, we have a treat for you!

Ree Drummond has cooked up her first-ever apparel collection and it's as stylish as you would expect. Available exclusively on Walmart.com, the author of the The Pioneer Woman Cooks series released 38 items in this collection, available in sizes S – XXL, all priced between $12.99 – $29.99.

"I am beyond excited about my clothing line available on Walmart.com," the food blogger shared. "The collection includes gorgeous kimonos and feminine blouses in my signature floral prints, along with layering pieces so you can put together a great look."