Tayshia Adams Reveals This Part of Her Bachelorette Journey "Sucked"

According to Tayshia Adams, it wasn't all roses on The Bachelorette.
During the Tuesday, Dec. 8 episode of the Spotify podcast, Higher Learning, the most recent lady to hand out roses opened up about her least favorite part of her season. Given that the announcement of Tayshia as the next Bachelorette was kept under wraps—due to her predecessor Clare Clawley bowing out earlier than expected—she didn't get the usual "red carpet treatment" for her arrival.
"Obviously it kind of sucked not to be announced the way that every Bachelorette has been announced or not to experience all of that excitement beforehand," the 30 year old explained. "Because when I did get the phone call, I left quite soon after…it just, it happened so quickly I didn't really have a moment to sit back and say, ‘OK, this is what's happening, I'm thinking this, I'm feeling this way.'"
The California native continued, "I was just, I was in it and it was just me. So…that part kind of sucked, but other than that, I'm so happy it happened the way it did. I wouldn't change it for the world."
While Tayshia continues to search for true love (with millions of eyes watching, of course), the recently inducted Bachelor Nation alum Clare is working on reintroducing herself to the world.
The reality star, who is engaged to former contestant Dale Moss, took to her Instagram Story in late November to share her perspective on the realities of fame.
"Hi. It's me, Clare. Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you," Clare explained. "And just like you, I'm going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another. Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days."
She continued, "Being on reality TV doesn't exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman. So when you choose to pass judgments without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best."
