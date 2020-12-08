Inside Kristin Cavallari's Steamy Mexico Getaway With Jeff Dye

Another date, another city. Things are heating up between Kristin Cavallari and her new novio.
The Very Cavallari star was spotted over the weekend enjoying a sultry Mexican vacay with her guy, comedian Jeff Dye. And it sounds like it was just what the doctor ordered, following her divorce from quarterback Jay Cutler earlier this year.
An eyewitness exclusively told E! News that Kristin spent the weekend partying at the Nobu Hotel in Cabo with Jeff, as well as a group of friends. Kristin hung out by the pool with her pals for most of the weekend, while they sipped cocktails and laid out in the sun.
The source said, "When the music came on, they got up and started to have a little dance party. Kristin was dirty dancing with Jeff and they couldn't keep their hands off each other. She seemed very happy and in a great mood." The witness added, "She grabbed Jeff and they pulled each other in for a long kiss. She was letting loose and clearly having a lot of fun."
Later in the day, they sat in chairs and watched the sun go down. "It was a great mix of romance with her guy, but also hanging out with her friends," we're told.
A separate source exclusively told E! News that at one point on Sunday, Dec. 6, Kristin broke off from the pack and went to go get Jeff. They spent some quality time together for two hours, soaking up the sun outside.
"They were dancing, kissing hugging and just hanging out by the pool together," the insider said, noting that the 33-year-old was never seen swimming but merely lounging al fresco during the relaxing retreat.
Kristin also kept a large Fiji water bottle with her, because a mom (of three!) always knows to stay hydrated, of course.
We'd assume the cocktails came in handy, too, considering her Thanksgiving plans with her ex-husband went bust two weeks ago. They had planned to do Turkey Day together, but instead he ended up hanging out with Kristin's former employee Shannon Ford.
Though the Laguna Beach alum and the NFL player split up in April, they've reunited for other holidays as a family of five. For Halloween, the exes dressed up in costumes with their children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.
She's since been "casually dating" Jeff, the 37-year-old comedian who was a finalist on Last Comic Standing and also has ties to MTV. The globetrotters have had steamy dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and now Cabo.
However, a source told E! in October that Kristin still considered herself single at the time: "She's single, having fun and enjoying herself. She's single and can kiss whoever she wants." We'll also add, wherever she wants, whether it's L.A. or Mexico.