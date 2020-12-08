MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSSelena QuintanillaKaty PerryJax and BrittanyShop E!VideosPhotos

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams Expertly Shut Down Body Shamers

In a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams shared their experiences with body shamers and how they stand up to haters.

Who doesn't love women supporting women?

During a recent episode on The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson and virtual guest Serena Williams bonded over their epic clapbacks to critiques from body shamers over the years. 

"One thing I love about you is," the "Just Sing" artist began, "I've always had to be, like, stand strong for myself with my body image, like, in the public eye. And I love that you've always done that. You are so body positive."

While the 23-time Grand Slam champion accepted the praise, she recalled Kelly publicly standing up to her own naysayers, even from abroad. "I love that you've always done that, like it's so cool," the professional tennis player gushed. "I mean, I forget, one time I think you went off on somebody. I was like, ‘Oh!' I loved you for it!"

Kelly then recalled, "Was that the British chick? I was like, ‘Look, I ain't got time for you over the pond. I got enough people hating me over here.' I'm just like, ‘Go have some tea and get off of me.'" 

The 38-year-old talk show host has become known for keeping it real on her show, even speaking out about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. During her chat with Serena, Kelly revealed why she believes it's so important to respond to her body shamers publicly.

"What makes me mad about it, it's honestly not how it's said to me," the mother of two explained. "It's rude, obviously nobody likes to hear it. But it's because other women and other little girls are looking out there and they're bigger than me and they're going, ‘Well, wait, if they think she's this way, then what does the world think of me?' And it's just the domino effect that is so detrimental for people's psyche. Especially nowadays with young women and social media. Like, it's just so hard."

