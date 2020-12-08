Shawn Mendes and Matthew McConaughey Reveal the Surprising Way Their Bromance Began

Related : Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary

Ever wondered how Shawn Mendes and Matthew McConaughey became best bros?

Well, during the Monday, Dec. 7 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the superstars answered that burning question. In fact, the "Wonder" singer even said he might've "forced" the friendship on the Oscar winner.

"I messaged him a few times on Instagram," Shawn confessed to James Corden. "I asked for his phone number and then was like, ‘I gotta call.' I was in desperate need of advice and that's how the friendship started."

What was the wise, sage advice the actor bestowed onto him? Shawn revealed, "I think I was looking for some counsel on how to just take the blame and take the glory."

He then recalled to the Greenlights author, "You told me something—actually, this was before I read the book—you said, ‘You have to be the author of your own life.' And I think there comes a point in everybody's life where you kind of have to start making your own choices and that means taking the blame when things go wrong and taking the glory when things go right."