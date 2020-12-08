See Gigi Hadid's Super Stylish Nursery for Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid has an eye for design.
On Monday, Dec. 7, the 25-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her baby girl's super stylish nursery. In her post, the supermodel shared never-before-seen images from her pregnancy, as well as several adorable snapshots of her and Zayn Malik's daughter's room.
If anything, the proud mom opened up about how she enjoyed getting her place ready ahead of giving birth to her little one in September. "Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," Gigi captioned one of her posts.
Another photo showed the California native posing with her baby bump on full display. She wrote, "The night before I went into labor..."
As for the star's baby room? Gigi went with a boho-chic approach. From a uniquely patterned dresser to a brown wicker rocking chair to an array of eclectically designed pillows, the supermodel put her fashion skills to perfect use!
The sweetest decoration of all though was the newborn's special wall full of baby books. "So many friends sent their favorite books," Gigi shared.
Earlier this year, E! News learned Gigi and Zayn had settled into the Pennsylvania farmhouse owned by the supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid.
"They feel peaceful staying there for now," an insider previously shared about why they decided to stay on the East Coast. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."
It looks like the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wouldn't have it any other way. Two months ago, Yolanda gushed over her granddaughter, writing, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above..... Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."
Now, get lost in the décor of Gigi and Zayn's little one's room because it's a sight to see. Plus, take a look at all of the couple's cutest family moments in our gallery below.