Angelina Jolie Shares Advice for Women Who Fear Abuse Over the Holidays

Angelina Jolie is supporting survivors of violence.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., the 45-year-old actress spoke about the United Nations' 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

According to UN Women, the campaign "is used as an organizing strategy by individuals, institutions and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls." As part of the UNiTE by 2030 to End Violence Against Women initiative, the campaign aims to help raise awareness, galvanize advocacy efforts and share knowledge and innovation.

In April, UN Women reported that 243 million women and girls (aged 15 to 49) around the world had been subjected to sexual or physical violence by an intimate partner in the previous 12 months. It also cited data showing that "since the outbreak of COVID-19, violence against women and girls (VAWG), and particularly domestic violence, has intensified."