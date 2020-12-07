MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSSelena QuintanillaKaty PerryJax and BrittanyShop E!VideosPhotos

Feast Your Eyes On This Handsome AF Photo of Matt James In This New Bachelor Promo

As a new promo image suggests, Bachelor star Matt James is “A Matt Made in Heaven.” Take a look at the impressive key art.

It's been a year, hasn't it?

The final months of 2020 gave us a new season of The Bachelorette unlike any other. Clare Crawley came, saw Dale Moss and conquered. And Tayshia Adams is still trying to figure out what she'll do when it's time to choose a single man as the one. It's been exhausting. And we wouldn't blame you if you decided, "Welp, I need a break. I'm gonna binge HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas instead." Sappy romance in a winter wonderland? It's addicting.

But Bachelor Nation, there's no need to fret. On Monday, Dec. 7, ABC released brand-new key art for the next installment of The Bachelor, a reminder that the opportunity to fall in love (or hate) with a new cast of ladies looking for a happily ever after is just around the corner. As you probably already know, Matt James will swoop in as the first-ever Black male lead of the franchise. And in the new photo, matched with the words "A Matt Made in Heaven," it's clear he's as gentlemanly as they come.

The sharp new image finds Matt looking handsome AF as he's dressed in a tailored navy suit. The photograph certainly paints him as someone you'd want to take home to mom, yet the way he's tucking at his tie also suggests he won't be afraid to flirt a little and have some fun.

ABC

Back in November, ABC released a sneak peek at the season which proved that the claws were absolutely out between all 32 women competing. The network teased us this week by sharing that one woman arrives to meet Matt wearing nothing but lingerie while another gets carried in on a throne like Cleopatra. For now, we'll focus less on the petty drama to come and more on this sweet message from Matt: "Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing."

Scroll down to see the lineup of women who might compete for Matt's heart.

The Bachelor/Facebook
Alana

Age: 26
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

The Bachelor/Facebook
Alicia

Age: 24
Hometown: Morgantown, WV

The Bachelor/Facebook
Amber

Age: 30
Hometown: Rialto, CA

The Bachelor/Facebook
Anna

Age: 24
Hometown: Owatonna, MN

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Bri

Age: 24
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Brittany

Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, IL

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Carolyn

Age: 30
Hometown: Newburyport, MA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Cassandra

Age: 25
Hometown: Lodi, CA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Catalina

Age: 29
Hometown: Cagaus, Puerto Rico

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Chelsea

Age: 29
Hometown: Marietta, GA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Corrinne

Age: 22
Hometown: Pomfret, CT

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Emani

Age: 25
Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Illeana

Age: 25
Hometown: South Salem, NY

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Jessenia

Age: 27
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kaili

Age: 26
Hometown: San Diego, CA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Katie

Age: 29
Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kennedy

Age: 23
Hometown: Washington, DC

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Khaylah

Age: 28
Hometown: Bronx, NY

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kim

Age: 28
Hometown: Cypress, CA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kimberly

Age: 28
Hometown: Lake Tapps, WA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kit

Age: 21
Hometown: New York, NY

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Kristin

Age: 27
Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Lauren

Age: 29
Hometown: Miami, FL

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Madison

Age: 27
Hometown: Granger, IN

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Magi

Age: 32
Hometown: Adwa, Ethiopia

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Mari

Age: 24
Hometown: Luquillo, Puerto Rico

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Marie

Age: 25
Hometown: Sandusky, OH

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Marylynn

Age: 28
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
Michelle

Age: 27
Hometown: Woodbury, MN

The Bachelor/ABC/Facebook
MJ

Age: 23
Hometown: Hudson, OH

 Season 25 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

 

