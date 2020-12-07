MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSSelena QuintanillaKaty PerryJax and BrittanyShop E!VideosPhotos

Ariana Grande's Designer Gift for Katy Perry's Baby Girl Comes With a Hefty Price Tag

When it comes to baby gifts, the sky is the limit for Ariana Grande. Scroll on for the special present she sent Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for their newborn daughter...and how much it costs.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 07, 2020 6:08 PMTags
BabiesOrlando BloomKaty PerryCeleb KidsAriana Grande
Related: Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

God is a woman and Santa Claus is Ariana Grande—at least for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn baby girl. 

The Grammy-winning singer sent over quite the special gift for the new parents, who welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August. As Perry captured on her Instagram Story, Grande gifted the little one with a white puffer snowsuit complete with matching booties. But, it isn't just any white puffer snowsuit: It's Givenchy. 

It's no surprise Grande opted for something from the luxury brand—she was named the face of Givenchy in 2019. While the outfit, which retails between $700 and $900, is a steep price to pay for something a youngster will grow out of within a few months, it's clearly a fitting gift from one pop royal to the child of another. 

"Katy and Orlando, congrats & i adore you both!!!," Grande's note for the gift read. "Love, ariana."

photos
Katy Perry's Pregnancy Style

While she's just mere months old, Daisy is already the lucky owner of some swag from her parents' famous friends. 

Instagram

In September, the new mom revealed the custom-embroidered blanket her former foe-turned-friend Taylor Swift had gifted their little one. 

"Miss [daisy emoji, dove emoji] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift," Perry captioned a photo of a pink satin blanket.

"Hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

Needless to say, little Daisy is not even 4 months old and already has a wardrobe that rivals most. As her mom famously sang, "'Cause baby, you're a firework."

Trending Stories

1

Daisy Coleman’s Mom Dies by Apparent Suicide 4 Months After Daughter

2

Wendy Williams Mourns Death of Her Mother Shirley With On-Air Tribute

3

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Family’s Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled

4
Exclusive

Seeing Zooey Deschanel on Jonathan Scott's Show Says A Lot About Them

5

Bobbie Thomas Speaks Out About Husband Michael Marion's Cause of Death