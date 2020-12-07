Khloe Kardashian Reveals Family's Christmas Eve Party Is Canceled For the First Time Since 1978

Related : Kim Kardashian Hijacks Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve Party

Listen up, dolls: The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party has been put on hold this year.

After much speculation about the annual celebration, Khloe Kardashian confirmed the star-studded bash will not be happening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she explained in a Dec. 6 tweet. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."

"Health and safety first though!" she added. "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

The Good American mogul previously spoke out about the possibility of having the party despite the health crisis. "I think it will have to be way smaller obviously," she tweeted in November. "And I'm totally fine with that! But we're definitely celebrating Christmas!"

Unfortunately, like millions around the world, they have had to pivot away from their initial plans.