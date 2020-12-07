Justin BieberSaint WestMiley CyrusJax and BrittanyShop E!VideosPhotos

Watch Bachelor Matt James Pull the Ultimate Prank on BFF Tyler Cameron

During the Dec. 6 Miami Dolphins’ game, Bachelor star Matt James shared an epic bro moment with BFF Tyler Cameron. Scroll on to see their smashing good time.

Who doesn't love a genuine bromance? 

On Sunday, Dec. 6, The Bachelor's Matt James celebrated his birthday with his best friend and Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron, at a Miami Dolphins game. But what started as a fun time took a thorny turn, at least, in Tyler's case.

After Matt's mom and Tyler surprised him with a cake, he showed his appreciated by, well, smashing the treat in his friend's face, all of which was captured on video—and the stadium's Pepsi fan cam. And while Tyler looked absolutely shook, Matt took a moment to celebrate by chugging his drink then getting up to dance. As the season 25 lead captioned a snap on Instagram Story, "I missed you brother."

As for Tyler, well, we're still waiting for him to laugh at the prank. Matt followed up with the aftermath of his antics with a snap of himself laughing and Tyler holding the remainder of the cake and looking…less than pleased.

The Bachelor 2021: The Women Who Might Compete in Matt James’ Season

Matt clearly has a lot to celebrate as he just finished filming his journey for love, making his the show's first Black male lead since the series began in 2002.

Of course, Tyler—he vied for Hannah Brown's heart on the Bachelorette season 15—knows exactly what his best friend wants in a leading lady. "I think what you're going to look for is someone who kind of resembles his mother. His mother is one of the sweetest ladies, very loving, caring, compassionate," Tyler told Chris Harrison in an interview on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever ahead of Matt's season. "Matt's gonna change the world, and someone that's ready to take on that challenge with him."

Watch the hilarious BFF moment above!

