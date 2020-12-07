Disney Channel Alum Tiffany Thornton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Tiffany Thornton's family is about to get a little bigger.

The former Disney Channel alum is pregnant with her fourth child. Tiffany announced the news by posting a picture of three pregnancy tests to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 6. "The first day of my missed cycle I took all three of these," she wrote. "Any other ladies like this?? I always want to double and triple check. I'm just one of those moms I guess."

The Sonny With a Chance star then noted she and husband Josiah Capaci, who she wed in 2017, "are over the moon that God has blessed us with another tiny, growing person!!"

