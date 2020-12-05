Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Celebrates Sister Bianka's Birthday With Throwback Pic of Them With Gianna

Over 10 months since the death of Kobe Bryant and his 14-year-old daughter Gianna, the basketball legend's eldest daughter Natalia subtly honored her late sister in a Dec. 5 Instagram post.

Natalia shared a photo of herself standing on a football field with Gianna and their sister Bianka. The picture was posted in celebration of Bianka's 4th birthday.

"Happy Birthday B.B Kiddo," Natalia wrote in the caption. "Four Years Old Already....Such A Big Girl Now!"

On her private Instagram account, mom Vanessa Bryant also sent love to Bianka on her birthday, and included Kobe and Gianna in the message.

"Happy 4th birthday Bianka! We love you sooooooo much," the model wrote. "You bring so much sunshine to our days. Thank you. God bless you baby girl. Love Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi, and Koko."

On Jan. 26, Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash while on their way to Gianna's basketball game. The world mourned the loss of the "Black Mamba," and came out in support of his family during their time of grief.