Kyle Richards Reveals She and Her Daughter Sophia Tested Positive for Coronavirus

"Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy," Kyle Richards shared, after confirming she and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Richards has tested positive for coronavirus

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 5 to share the news with her 3.1 million followers. The reality TV personality also revealed that her 20-year-old daughter, Sophia Umansky, also tested positive for COVID-19.

"I love these people so much," she began her caption with several red heart emojis, alongside a family photo. "Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken."

"Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it," Kyle continued. "We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again. I can't wait to hug them."

While Kyle didn't share many details about when or how she and Sophia contracted the virus, it appears they are in the recovery process. It also seems the star's loved ones haven't been affected by COVID-19, including her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their two other daughters, Alexia Umansky, 24, and Portia Umansky, 12, as well as Kyle's daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 32, from a previous relationship.

Hollywood's Baby Boom During the Coronavirus Pandemic

On Dec. 2, a source shared with E! News that two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had tested positive for COVID-19: Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton. It was also rumored Kyle had been diagnosed with COVID-19, however, she didn't confirm the news until Saturday.

At this time, both Dorit and Kathy have yet to publicly comment on their health.

Moreover, a source close to Bravo revealed to E! News that production on the reality TV series was temporarily suspended after unidentified individuals tested positive. When the fan-favorite show began filming its 11th season in October, protocols and regular testing were put in place.

Kyle isn't the only celebrity to speak out about her diagnosis. From Bad Bunny to Pink, many stars have shared their experience with COVID-19. Take a look at our gallery below.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Kyle Richards

"Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken," the Bravo star shared on Instagram, alongside a family photo. "Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy."

The reality TV personality revealed her daughter Sophia also contracted the virus. "We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again," Kyle wrote. "I can't wait to hug them."

Ian West/PA Wire
Lewis Hamilton

"Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive," the Formula One driver told fans on Dec. 1. "I've immediately gone into self-isolation for ten days. I'm gutted not to be able to race the weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others."

Mike Pont/Getty Images
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On Thanksgiving Day, the former Bachelor revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, saying it was "rough" to be kept from wife Lauren Burnham and daughter Alessi.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Bad Bunny

The 26-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards but had to cancel his presentation after testing positive for coronavirus. "Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his #1 global hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs," a press release stated, "but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation."

 

 

Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds

"I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram Stories on Sunday, Nov. 15. 

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Jeremih

The singer was reportedly hospitalized following a coronavirus diagnosis, according to TMZ. The outlet claimed the star was taken to the ICU and placed on a breathing ventilator. E! News has reached out Jeremih's reps for confirmation and has yet to receive a response.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front Ro
Larsa Pippen

The former Real Housewives of Miami star revealed through Instagram on Nov. 13 that she has been battling COVID-19 for a week. "I've never felt pain like this," she told her followers. 

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Hugh Grant

On the Nov. 10 episode of The Late Show, the actor revealed he and his wife battled coronavirus early on in the pandemic. "It started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat," he said. "It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lee Brice

The country music singer pulled out of the 2020 CMA Awards after he tested positive for coronavirus. Variety reported that a representative for the artist told the Associated Press on Sunday, Nov. 8 that he is is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms." He also reportedly received his results before arriving for any award-show related activities.

 

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard

On Nov. 9, 2020 ahead of the CMA Awards, the Florida Georgia Line star shared he was diagnosed with coronavirus and quarantining on his tour bus. 

E!
Khloe Kardashian

In a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. "Just found out that I do have corona," she said. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days." Khloe also shared her symptoms, noting she suffered from vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Sadie Robertson

On Oct. 26, the pregnant Duck Dynasty star shared that she was "just about fully recovered" from COVID-19 after spending time in the hospital with symptoms she described as "wild." 

NBC
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The actor revealed that he and his family tested positive for Coronavirus in a lengthy IGTV video. "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family... and for me personally," he shared in the 11-minute clip.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Antonio Banderas

The Pain and Glory actor announced on Aug. 10, his 60th birthday, that he tested positive for coronavirus. 

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Luis Madero

The San Francisco Giants pitcher tested positive for the Coronavirus days before the Fourth of July, manager Gabe Kapler told ESPN.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kimberly Guilfoyle

NBC News confirmed that President Donald Trump's senior campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tested positive for Coronavirus while in South Dakota.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Andrea Bocelli

In a statement to E! News the Italian singer shared he and members of his family previously tested positive for COVID-19, but didn't reveal the results as he experienced symptoms "mildly," wanted to maintain his family's privacy and didn't want to "alarm" his fans. He explained that he's now speaking out about his experience because he wants to share this news: "We were fortunate enough to have a swift and full recovery by the end of March. Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for COVID, my response was an immediate 'yes'. A modest—but fundamental—gesture, through which I am playing my small part."

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Zoey Deutch

In a candid chat with Vulture, the 25-year-old revealed that she recovered from Coronavirus after "testing positive for a month."

Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television for Getty Images
George Stephanopoulos

The Good Morning America anchor, whose wife previously tested positive for Coronavirus, shared his diagnosis on Monday, April 13, "I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Sturgill Simpsom

On April 11, country singer and songwriter Sturgill Simpson shared on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19. The singer shared that since March, he had felt ill, "This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels." He added that during his visit, the doctor that treated him refused to test the singer for coronavirus because he allegedly did not "fit the testing criteria." Simpson went on to add that, "Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot. Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative." 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Babyface

In a message shared on his 62nd birthday, the R&B singer said he and his family had recovered from COVID-19. "I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday," he wrote on social media. 

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Diego Luna

In an interview with IndieWire, the 40-year-old star shared his kids Fiona and Jeronimo were sick and in isolation for three weeks but have finally returned to their home. He revealed, "They're immune now, they're in the next stage. Yesterday was the first night they slept here and life has changed dramatically for me."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jedediah Bila

Former View host Jedediah Bila revealed on Instagram she and her husband had the virus, but are now doing better. "I'm actually at home recovering from Covid-19. I'm very much on the mend, so please don't worry," the 41-year-old assured. 

Dennis Leupold/USA Network
Todd Chrisley

On InstagramSavannah Chrisley revealed her father tested positive for coronavirus. "After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped. Dads symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn't fight it any longer," she shared. "He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I've ever endured."

Heidi Gutman/Bravo
Jennifer Aydin

"Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I'm grateful that I have no breathing issues," the Real Housewives star, 42, wrote on Instagram. "My days haven't been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping. At night is when it's the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I'm taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We'll all get through this.

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Pink

The pop-rocker, 40, pledged $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts when she shared for the first time on April 3 that she tested positive but had since recovered from coronavirus. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sara Bareilles

On April 2, the 40-year-old Broadway star and singer revealed to fans that she had recently recovered from COVID-19. "I'm just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around," she shared in a video message. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
John Taylor

"I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago," the Duran Duran member, 59, shared on Facebook. "I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover... we can and will beat this thing."

Jim Edmonds instagram
Jim Edmonds

The former MLB player and Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed on Instagram Stories that he tested positive for pneumonia and coronavirus. "I'm completely symptom-free now and doing really well so I must have had it for awhile before I got tested," he shared. "Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said."

Instagram
Ali Wentworth

"I have tested positive for the Coronavirus I've never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest," the Office Space star, 55, revealed on Instagram. "I'm quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome"

photos
View More Photos From Stars With Coronavirus

