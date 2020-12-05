Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Make Beautiful Music Together Again With "The Christmas Song"

Related : Shawn Mendes' Best Bits From "In Wonder" Documentary

It really is the most wonderful time of the year for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The very much in love artists just collaborated again on a new song, and this time, it's to celebrate the holiday season.

"Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays. #WONDER holiday deluxe is out now, including #TheChristmasSong with @camila_cabello," Shawn wrote on Instagram. "Proceeds from the song will benefit @feedingamerica & we're starting by donating $100k to support those in need in the holidays."

"The Christmas Song" may not be an original like the couple's tracks "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Señorita," but the classic holiday tune will certainly be a gift to fans who can't wait to hear these two voices in sync again.

One fan wrote in the comments of Shawn's Instagram post, "FINALLY A CHRISTMAS SONG WOW."

Another added, "ANOTHER SHAWMILA COLLAB WE ARE WINNNNNNNING."