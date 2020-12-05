Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Make Beautiful Music Together Again With "The Christmas Song"

It really is the most wonderful time of the year for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
The very much in love artists just collaborated again on a new song, and this time, it's to celebrate the holiday season.
"Wanted to give you guys a few surprise songs for the holidays. #WONDER holiday deluxe is out now, including #TheChristmasSong with @camila_cabello," Shawn wrote on Instagram. "Proceeds from the song will benefit @feedingamerica & we're starting by donating $100k to support those in need in the holidays."
"The Christmas Song" may not be an original like the couple's tracks "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Señorita," but the classic holiday tune will certainly be a gift to fans who can't wait to hear these two voices in sync again.
One fan wrote in the comments of Shawn's Instagram post, "FINALLY A CHRISTMAS SONG WOW."
Another added, "ANOTHER SHAWMILA COLLAB WE ARE WINNNNNNNING."
The pair may have just now released another song, but they've been attached at the hip ever since their relationship went public in the summer of 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shawn spent months quarantining with Camila's family.
"I went to Miami and I was living with Camila [Cabello] and her parents and her sister and I was in panic for the first week being like there's no way I'm going to make an album," Shawn explained. "And then when I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry. I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you've been touring the world since you're 15 years old, like, I don't remember the last time I smelled laundry. It's a nice smell. It's a really calming smell. It feels like growing up."
And while Shawn may make music with the "Havana" singer, he also shared in his Netflix documentary In Wonder that his girlfriend has inspired everything he's ever written.
"My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, ‘Everything's about you. They're all, they have always been about you,'" Shawn said in the documentary of a conversation he had with Camila. "She goes, ‘What do you mean?' Like, they're all about you. Like every song I've ever wrote."
Listen to the couple's new Christmas song above!