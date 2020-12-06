Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenShop E!VideosPhotos

Paris Hilton Says She Waited Her "Whole Life" for Carter Reum as They Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Paris Hilton shares an intimate look into her whirlwind romance Carter Reum exactly one year after they first crossed paths. See their love story in photos below!

By McKenna Aiello Dec 06, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Paris Hilton has found her match in Carter Reum

Two years after the heiress and entrepreneur called off her engagement to Chris Zylka, Paris has found love again with a man she calls her "twin flame." 

Paris and the entrepreneur first went public with their budding romance at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party, but their bond actually formed a few months prior. In honor of their one-year anniversary on Nov. 29, Carter surprised Paris with a tropical escape to Bora Bora. 

The DJ shared a number of romantic snapshots from their escapade with E! News, also articulating why she's convinced Carter is her soulmate

"This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal," Paris explains. "He wants nothing from me but my love. It's such an incredible feeling to know that, and this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone."

She adds, "After what I have been through in life, I was very protective of my heart and letting people in. But with Carter it all just happened so naturally—like he was the one I had waited my whole life for. So I'm so happy that I was patient and waited for The One."

See Paris and Carter's love story—in her own words—below!

REX/Shutterstock
Start of Something New

The world-famous socialite and her new boo ring in their first Christmas together with a trip to his Michigan hometown in 2019. 

REX/Shutterstock
Love at First Sight

From the start, Paris says she saw something special in Carter.

"I feel so blessed to have found the love of my life at the perfect time," she raves. "He is everything I have ever hoped and dreamed of. Loyal, kind, romantic, handsome, thoughtful, caring, brilliant and perfect for me in every way. I truly believe that everything in life happens for a reason and that we were always meant to be."

REX/Shutterstock
Snow Bunnies

The duo jets off to Yellowstone National Park in February 2020.

REX/Shutterstock
Cuddle Up

Paris believes she and Carter are soulmates for life, sharing, "I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them 'till I met Carter. He is definitely my twin flame, my best friend, my other half and I can't wait for our future and to spend the rest of our lives together."

REX/Shutterstock
You & Me

The entrepreneur flashes his leading lady a smile as they ride a ski lift in Yellowstone

REX/Shutterstock
Easter Celebrations

They say opposites attract, but not in the case of Paris and Carter's love story. "We are both Aquarius, so we are alike in so many ways," she shares. "I love everything about him."

REX/Shutterstock
Summer of Love

In August, the lovebirds take to the high seas for this Kodak moment. 

REX/Shutterstock
He's The One

What makes Carter stand out from Paris' previous Prince Charming's? As she puts it, "This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal. He wants nothing from me but my love. It's such an incredible feeling to know that. And this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone."

 

REX/Shutterstock
Wanderlust

As the fall season approaches, the couple heads to Utah for a romantic getaway. 

REX/Shutterstock
Puppy Love

Carter showers Paris with gifts, including an adorable dog she named Slivington.

"She is so exotic and has the most stunning baby blue eyes and the cutest personality," the star describes. "I love that he is an animal lover like me."

REX/Shutterstock
One Year Down, Forever to Go

In November, Paris and Carter celebrate their one-year anniversary with a lavish trip to Bora Bora. 

REX/Shutterstock
Paradise

Calling Bora Bora "one of my favorite places in the world," Paris gushes, "We had the best time together, going on adventures, water skiing, swimming with sharks, turtles and all the beautiful sea life, wakeboarding, jet skiing and swimming in the beautiful warm turquoise waters. He always loves to surprise me. He makes me feel like a princess everyday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

REX/Shutterstock
Fun in the Sun

And the award for Best Instagram Boyfriend goes to Carter!

REX/Shutterstock
Bling Bling

Paris says her man surprised her with "the most beautiful diamond bracelet" for their anniversary. "I was so happy I cried when I read the card and opened up the gift box and saw the gorgeous sparkling bracelet," she adds. "I love it so much and will treasure it forever."

REX/Shutterstock
Feeling Grateful

Over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, Paris spends time with Carter's family at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif.

"I love how close his family is," she says. "They are such kind and genuine people. We all always have the best time together and it's so nice to spend so much time together."

REX/Shutterstock
A Perfect Match

Mwah! 

REX/Shutterstock
A New Chapter

Paris' 2020 documentary explored her troubled childhood, an aspect of her personal life that she says impacted her romantic relationships. 

"After what I have been through in life, I was very protective of my heart and letting people in," she explains. "But with Carter it all just happened so naturally—like he was the one I had waited my whole life for. So I'm so happy that I was patient and waited for The One."

REX/Shutterstock
A Year They'll Never Forget

Despite such a "crazy and scary" year due to the pandemic, Paris says, "I always try and see the silver lining in everything, and I am so grateful to have had Carter in my life. I can't imagine being single and alone during all this."

"Plus, it brought us even closer being able to spend 24/7 together," she continues. "I'm used to traveling all around the world over 250 days a year, so this is the first time I've been in one place. Carter and I always say to each other that being together like this has literally been like being in a five-year relationship. I've never felt closer to a person in my life."

