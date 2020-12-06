Paris Hilton Says She Waited Her "Whole Life" for Carter Reum as They Celebrate One-Year Anniversary

Related : Meet Paris Hilton's Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has found her match in Carter Reum.

Two years after the heiress and entrepreneur called off her engagement to Chris Zylka, Paris has found love again with a man she calls her "twin flame."

Paris and the entrepreneur first went public with their budding romance at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party, but their bond actually formed a few months prior. In honor of their one-year anniversary on Nov. 29, Carter surprised Paris with a tropical escape to Bora Bora.

The DJ shared a number of romantic snapshots from their escapade with E! News, also articulating why she's convinced Carter is her soulmate.

"This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal," Paris explains. "He wants nothing from me but my love. It's such an incredible feeling to know that, and this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone."