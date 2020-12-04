Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenShop E!VideosPhotos

17 Holiday Gift Ideas For The Queen's Gambit Fans In Your Life

We scoured the internet for gifts that fans of widely-popular Netflix show will love and appreciate.

By Emily Spain Dec 04, 2020 10:04 PM
Just like chess, gift-giving takes strategy!

If you aren't yet one of the 62 million Netflix accounts who have binge-watched The Queen's Gambit, there's a good chance someone on your list has watched the widely-popular show. And while we can't all be world chess champions like the show's main character Beth Harmon, we can at least try to embody her wit and style this holiday season. 

From chess sets and retro coats to martini glasses and show-inspired products, we've rounded up 17 gift ideas for The Queen's Gambit fan in your life. Checkmate!

See our 17 picks below.

Holiday Gift Guide for Book Lovers 2020

Viski Raye Faceted 7 oz. Crystal Coupe

Whip up some old-fashioned Gibsons for your post-dinner chess matches. Just like Alma and Beth!

$35
Wayfair

The Queen's Gambit by Walter Tevis

Sink your teeth into the novel behind the popular Netflix series. Or give it to a friend before they watch the show!

$12
Amazon

La Carrie Women's Faux Fur Russian Cossack Pompom Cap

Keep cozy this winter and pretend as if you're headed to Russia to play Borgov.

$22
Amazon

Voodoo Vixen 1950s Beige Fur Collar Beth Coat

This faux fur coat will help you embody your inner Beth and stay fashionable in the colder months.

$148
Unique Vintage

Printworks for Anthropologie Chess Game

This retro chess set is perfect for beginners and it will look so cute in any room.

$58
Anthropologie

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

Fans will know Beth loved her wine a little too much. But hey, what's a glass or two this holiday season when you're playing a riveting game of chess!

$24
Drizly

Jonathan Adler Full Dose Coasters

Beth would definitely have these pill motif coasters in her house for her martinis!

$68
$64
Amazon
$68
$51
Jonathan Adler

Stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Re-create Beth's iconic eyeliner looks! We are determined to nail down her floating eyeliner look from her matches.

$22
Sephora

Sam Edelman Lior Loafer

These loafers are chic and comfortable, what more could you ask for? Well, maybe a chess championship title.

$150
$80
Nordstrom

Old Fashioned Carry-On Cocktail Kit

Order a bottle of rye and whip up some Old Fashioneds in flight like Beth and Alma would do.

$24
Uncommon Goods

Happy Pill Pink Serving Tray by Jamie Metz

Serve up your favorite drinks with this colorful tray. If you've watched the show, you know Alma liked her happy pills.

$39
$27
Society 6

Queen's Gambit Spiral Notebook

Start your clock and write down your plays with this show-inspired notebook.

$13
Redbubble

My Tranquility Needs To Be Refurbished - The Queen's Gambit Mug

Enjoy some delicious tea or coffee when your tranquility levels are feeling low.

$16
RedBubble

NYC Skyline Chess

Pretend you're in Benny's NYC apartment schooling everyone in chess! Also, a great gift for your friends and family who love the Big Apple.

$120
Uncommon Goods

Milaca 4 Piece 9 oz. Martini Glass Set

These gold-accented glasses are fantastic for holiday celebrations and to toast to future chess wins!

$107
$99
Wayfair

You Resign Now Tote Bag

Great for market runs and showing your opponents who the real chess champ is!

$16
RedBubble

Unique Vintage 1950s Black & Red Plaid Brandwyn Swing Dress

Show up to your Zoom holiday party with Beth Harmon as your style inspiration.

$118
Unique Vintage

