Miley Cyrus Reveals How Liam Hemsworth Marriage Was "One Last Attempt" to Save Herself

Related : Miley Cyrus Talks Divorce From Liam Hemsworth & Sobriety

After several life-changing years, Miley Cyrus is pulling back the curtain.

Today, the 28-year-old star feels, as she told Rolling Stone, "weighted and grounded." She hasn't done drugs in years and is sober again following a relapse during the coronavirus pandemic this year and has recently released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. By all accounts, she's doing well and, as she confirmed to the magazine, taking her mental and physical health "a lot more seriously than I ever did before."

The same couldn't have been said just a few years ago during her Younger Now era—the last album she released in 2017 and ironically, a time when she was projecting a buttoned-up Americana image.

"A couple of years ago," she told Rolling Stone, "it looked like I was living some fairy tale. It really wasn't. At that time, my experimentation with drugs and booze and the circle of people around me was not fulfilling or sustainable or ever going to get me to my fullest potential and purpose."

"There's an idea that during the Younger Now era, I was pure," she elaborated. "The media likes to have my hair or what I look like be the point of reference for my sanity. 'Hair's long and blond, she's sane right now. She cannot be f--ked up on drugs. It's when her hair is painted or she's growing out her armpit hair [that] she's on drugs.'"