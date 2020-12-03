Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Hilarious Thing She and Alex Rodriguez Fight Over

Related : Jennifer Lopez Finally Spills Her J.Lo Glow Skincare Secrets

If you've ever found yourself marveling over Jennifer Lopez's flawless skin—because let's be honest, we all have at some point—then you're in luck, as she's launching her very own beauty and skincare line, JLo Beauty.

The 51-year-old singer, dancer and actress extraordinaire gave E!'s Carissa Culiner the inside scoop on the new collection during Thursday, Dec. 3's Daily Pop, but not before revealing what inspired her to branch out into the beauty biz in the first place: "Everywhere I've gone over the past 20 years, the number one question I get asked is, 'What do you do for your skin?'"

Now, JLo Beauty serves as the answer. "It's not about looking good for 50," the Hustlers star pointed out. "It's about looking good, period."

As for the source of all her knowledge, Lopez said she learned everything she knows from her mom, aunts and grandmother. One particular piece of advice has stuck with her over the years, and it actually has to do with olive oil.