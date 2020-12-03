Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Quarantine "Speed Bumps" Are Totally Relatable

Related : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

Like many couples, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher experience challenges amid the ongoing pandemic.

During the Dec. 3 episode of Today, the 37-year-old singer reflected on the ups and downs they've faced now that they're spending an increased amount of time together. The topic came up after Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb mentioned an interview Underwood did with Yahoo Entertainment in which she recalled how her husband told her he not only loved her but also liked her.

"We were a couple months in and had been very much in quarantine just with each other for a while," the country music superstar shared at the time. "He said: 'You know what? I like you.' I was like: 'What does that mean? You like me?' He was like: 'I know I love you—we've been married 10 years this year and have two kids together, but this experience has showed me I like you, too."