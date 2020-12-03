See How Disney Got These Four Stars to Compete in an Overnight Scavenger Hunt Inside Magic Kingdom

Related : Raven-Symone

Imagine having Magic Kingdom entirely to yourself and a few friends.

That's what happened to Zombies 2 stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Ariel Martin and Pearce Joza when the Disney Channel actors were tapped to compete in Disney Holiday Magical Quest. Never heard of it? Hosted (virtually) by Raven-Symoné, the first-ever special is essentially an overnight scavenger hunt in which the cast runs across an empty Magic Kingdom while participating in over-the-top games and adventures. The goal? To win a cash prize that'll benefit Toys for Toys, a non-profit organization that helps children in need.

The official synopsis reads as follows: "The stars will navigate a series of challenges and obstacles through iconic Disney attractions, including the Haunted Mansion and Cinderella Castle, in an attempt to restore the holiday magic that was stolen by famed Disney villains Maleficent and Evil Queen."

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes preview, Manheim, Russell, Marin and Joza show us how the event came together with the help of director and executive producer Art Spigel plus EP Evan Weinstein, who previously worked on The Amazing Race.