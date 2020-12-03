DWTS' Keo Motsepe Posts Cuddly Photo With Chrishell Stause Along With Heart Emoji

Related : Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause's recent selfie is giving Dancing With the Stars fans a lot to process.

The 31-year-old dance pro posted a pic of himself with the Selling Sunset star on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Keo, who appears to be nuzzling Chrishell's hair, simply captioned the image with a heart emoji. Chrishell posted the same image to her Instagram Story.

Chrishell, 39, commented on Keo's post with a two-heart emoji, while Gleb Savchenko added a ton of hearts and wrote, "Love you guys!!!" Chrishell also posted the pic to her Instagram Story.

Keo later posted video and images to his Instagram Story of the pair getting cozy, including an image of him leaning in to plant a kiss on her cheek.

"Hi, baby," Keo says to her in the footage, leading them both to crack up and Chrishell to rest her head on his shoulder.

Keo's publicist Shae Savin posted the same hair-nuzzling shot to Instagram Story with the message, "So incredibly happy for these two." Keo reposted that note on his own Story.

Previously, fans had speculated that a romance could be brewing between Chrishell and Gleb, who was her DWTS season 29 dance partner.

Gleb announced on Nov. 6 that he was splitting from wife Elena Samodanova after 14 years of marriage, while Chrishell has endured her own public divorce from ex Justin Hartley.

Chrishell did her best to put the Gleb rumors to rest at the time by writing on her Instagram Story, "I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone."