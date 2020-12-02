Julianna Margulies Joins The Morning Show Season 2

Related : Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural"

Somehow the cast of The Morning Show is getting even bigger and better in season two.

Julianna Margulies has now been tapped to join the Apple TV+ drama, joining Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in one of TV's most stacked casts. Margulies will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News.

She also joins fellow new season two cast members Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor and guest star Hasan Minhaj.

Season one of the highly anticipated series ended with Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) blowing up their morning show on live TV, exposing their boss for the toxic environment he created and urging other victimized women to come forward after the tragic death of Hannah (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). There's likely going to be some major fallout from that ending, and we wouldn't be surprised if other anchors at UBA get caught in the crossfires as the future of the Morning Show and the entire network hangs in the balance.