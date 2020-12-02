Unique Holiday Gifts for Those Who Have Everything

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Shopping without a wish list for the ‘hard-to-buy-for' is tough going.
If you're in the market for a gift for a friend, family member or co-worker but are drawing blanks, we've got all the inspiration you need. From limited edition holiday gift sets, to thought-provoking card decks and statement terrariums, prepare to watch your gift recipient unwrap sheer delight with these unique gifts.
Read on for our top bespoke gifting selections!
Flex Factory Reflex Conversation Cards
In your opinion, what would an apocalypse look like? And do you think your ex would have nice things to say about you? Answer such questions and more as your dive deeper with family and friends. Thanks to our Australian Social Star of 2020, Flex Mami, Boxing Day just got a little more interesting!
Trinny London T-Tones on Tour Gift Set
It's the Trinny London they know and love, but like they've never seen before. This merry little gift comes in a limited edition Elizabeth bag, and a new pot design housing not one, but two products for on-the-go convenience. Along with stackable 3-in-1 brush set, you can guarantee they won't have these products in their beauty kit already.
The Beauty Chef Gift Set: Radiant & Replenished
Health is wealth, so this kit is worth it's weight in frankincense and myrrh. Treat your family and friends to this hydrating duo containing the Hydration Inner Beauty Boost and reformulated GLOW Inner Beauty Powder, perfect for kicking off the new year with a bang.
