Unique Holiday Gifts for Those Who Have Everything

Shopping without a wish list for the ‘hard-to-buy-for' is tough going.

If you're in the market for a gift for a friend, family member or co-worker but are drawing blanks, we've got all the inspiration you need. From limited edition holiday gift sets, to thought-provoking card decks and statement terrariums, prepare to watch your gift recipient unwrap sheer delight with these unique gifts.

Read on for our top bespoke gifting selections!

Face Halo Limited Edition XO Holiday Gift Box

Even if your gift recipient already has some of these eco-friendly super wipes in their collection, they'll love the inclusion of the new Face Halo X finger wipes and jumbo body exfoliant. Conscious and convenient! 

$88
Face Halo

Flex Factory Reflex Conversation Cards

In your opinion, what would an apocalypse look like? And do you think your ex would have nice things to say about you? Answer such questions and more as your dive deeper with family and friends. Thanks to our Australian Social Star of 2020, Flex Mami, Boxing Day just got a little more interesting! 

$39.99
Flex Factory

Koko Black Wish Upon A Star

Is it an ornament? Is it a table centerpiece? Is it for pudding? We're not entirely sure, but it is 100% delicious. Let your family and friends enjoy the gift of chocolate like they've never seen before with this decadent trio of limited-edition constructible stars. 

$69
Koko Black

Trinny London T-Tones on Tour Gift Set

It's the Trinny London they know and love, but like they've never seen before. This merry little gift comes in a limited edition Elizabeth bag, and a new pot design housing not one, but two products for on-the-go convenience. Along with stackable 3-in-1 brush set, you can guarantee they won't have these products in their beauty kit already. 

$148
Trinny London

Happy Skin Co Ultimate IPL Bundle

Give the gift of smooth skin and hair-free freedom with this bundle from Happy Skin Co. Containing an IPL handset, mini-shaver and monogrammed beauty bag, this makes for a special present that's personalised but useful year-round. The gift that keeps on giving! 

$428
Happy Skin Co

The Beauty Chef Gift Set: Radiant & Replenished

Health is wealth, so this kit is worth it's weight in frankincense and myrrh. Treat your family and friends to this hydrating duo containing the Hydration Inner Beauty Boost and reformulated GLOW Inner Beauty Powder, perfect for kicking off the new year with a bang. 

$89
The Beauty Chef

Synk Starter Kit

Self-care is the best gift of all, and this kit for their bits will give the recipient time to do just that. Available as a once-off or subscription, this wash, mist and cream power-trio combine to help keep your vagina at its peak - it's much-needed care for down there. 

$65
Synk

Dri-Glo Banksia Quilt Cover

The nature lover in your life will love this new range from Dri-Glo inspired by the Australian landscape and all its variants. Available in a range of sizes, this duvet is also 100% for breathability during Summer. 

~$179
Harris Scarfe

Lovebyt Botanical Cinnamon and Clove Toothpaste

Everybody's gotta use toothpaste, so why not make it luxe? They'll love this naturally smooth, creamy formula with a fresh, spicy flavour for something different. 

$19.99
Lovebyt

The Plant Runner Coffee Table Terrarium

It's a fair bet to say that quite a few of your friends have become plant aficionados during 2020. Gift the ultimate in luxury living room décor, combining this ultra chic glass coffee table with a built-in terrarium.  

$299
The Plant Runner

The Being Brave Girls Strengths Cards

Gifting for teenagers need not be hard with this thoughtful and useful pack of motivating cards. Designed to guide you away from negative self-talk, this unique set is bound to instill a sense of hope, motivation and bravery in any young person. 

$39.99
Being Brave Girls

NUDO Premium Non Alcoholic Spirit

The perfect present for any friends or family who may be pregnant, sober or just don't enjoy the calories that alcohol carries. The bottle alone makes for a gorgeous gift under the tree! 

$39.99
Kent St Cellars

‘Tis The Summer Box

'Tis the season for great gifts! The Summer box - available in four different versions - is a great one-off for recipients to try beauty, lifestyle and luxury items in a hamper-style box. You can even get it delivered directly to them! 

$89.95
'Tis The

Reject Shop Inflatable Ring Toss Game

Roll up for fun! If you're in the market for a great Secret Santa gift, here's one that will be sure to put a smile on everyone's face. Crack out the backyard cricket and this to your post-Christmas lunch activities. 

$10
Reject Shop

Two Trees Double Cotton Hammock

Allow your lucky recipient to drift away and relax with this durable, weather-resistant hammock available in a range of bright Summer colours. The double size makes it double the fun! 

$44.95
Bunnings

Orb Oils Clean Fragrance

This isn't a regular fragrance, it's a cool fragrance. Natural, complex and clean, these oils really pack a punch. You can even take the quiz (think "What's your dirty habit?") to get their scent just right. 

$90
Orb Oils

Still stuck for ideas? See all our great gift guides in the Shop with E! section. 

