The Bachelorette Just Gave Us An Embarrassment of Riches

Sometimes The Bachelorette just really delivers.

This has been a season full of ups and downs and moments we just didn't even know what to do with, but tonight was a roller coaster ride unlike any other. We got four dates (or three and a half), an unrequited declaration of love, a whole boatload of chemistry, an unexpected amount of vulnerability, a bit of nudity, and an outrageous display of bravado from a rich Harvard grad and a former mustachioed 25-year-old.

We were entertained from start to finish, and we can't say that about every other episode this season.

First, Tayshia and Zac went on a wedding photoshoot date.

It sent Tayshia into a bit of a panic since she's been married before and it didn't end well, but it turned out that Zac had also been married before and his marriage also didn't end well. He and Tayshia bonded quickly and became very cute indeed.