15 Adorable Holiday Gifts For Babies And Toddlers 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing better than watching the magic of the holiday season unfold in your little ones! Picking out gifts for the babies and toddlers in your life can be both easy and challenging. Although some children are too young to be picky about their gifts, it's important to give them a present that not only fits their interests but will also help expand their horizons. Whether it's your kid, your friend's newborn baby or a family member, we've got you covered!
Our favorite? A personalized apron and baking book that will encourage your tots to get excited about helping out in the kitchen. You can even customize the book's characters to include your kid's name and their favorite person to cook with.
Scroll below to check out our 15 gift picks for the kids and toddlers in your life!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Plush in Hover Pram
Celebrate the coming of the Child with this plush figure in his soft hover pram! Not to mention, it makes a great gift for the little Star Wars fans in your life.
tonie Blue Starter Set Creative Plus: Cars, Toy Story, Lion King
This innovative audio player for kids is great for bedtime stories or as a kids' music box. It's screen-free and a perfect substitute for TV.
Posh Peanut Pajama Set
Celebs like Ciara and Chrissy Teigen love this chic kids clothing line. You can get these fun pajamas in both kid and adult sizes so the whole family can match.
Patagonia Water Repellent 600 Fill Power Down Sweater Jacket
This adorable jacket will help keep your kiddos warm and dry during the colder months.
Infantino Grow-With-Me Playtime Teepee Gym
This mini teepee is great for keeping your babies busy and stimulated. Plus, as the baby begins to crawl, close one side of the gym to create a crawl tunnel.
UGG Bailey Bow II Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Boot
These UGG boots are the cutest thing! They will help complete any toddler's outfit this winter.
Toddler Sound-Activated Light Blocks
Have fun making geometric creations and landscapes with these light up blocks!
Roxy the Last Unisaurus Rex by Eva Chen
"Join Roxy in all her sassy, steak-loving, glittery glory as she learns about the importance of staying true to yourself, celebrating your differences, and finding friends who love you for who you are." If you loved Eva Chen's other best-selling children's books, you and your kids will fall in love with Roxy.
Disney Princess Wardrobe Set for Kids
Your little one will be busy for days modeling these princess looks. Plus, this is an incredible deal!
My First Library: Boxset of 10 Board Books for Kids
This set includes 10 well-researched board books to help teach your kids about wild animals, shapes, colors and more.
Personalized Cookie Baking Book & Apron
Prep your kids to be Michelin star chefs before they start school! This adorable gift set includes a personalized apron and book that allows a parent, grandparent, or other beloved adult to guide them through a special recipe.
Disney Animators' Collection Elsa Doll
Your kid will not want to let this doll go! The beautiful doll will allow the Frozen-obsessed tots in your life to take Elsa and her magic with them everywhere.
Shifu Orboot (App Based): Augmented Reality Interactive Globe For Kids
Orboot Globe + app takes your child on an augmented reality based journey around the world! Tablet not included.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Deluxe Figure Play Set
Inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, this set includes The Mandalorian, the Child, Cara Dune, Kuill, IG-11, Greef Carga, Moff Gideon, The Blacksmith and Incinerator Stormtrooper.
Music Piano Keyboard Dance Floor
This unique music mat will allow your babies to play 8 unique instrument sounds including piano, violin, accordion, horn, xylophone, oboe, guitar, flute and 9 black keys with corresponding music tones.
