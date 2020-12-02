Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

Sparks are flying outside of the Big Brother house.

Less than two months after the CBS reality show concluded its All Stars season, two former contestants have gone from fierce competitors to boyfriend and girlfriend.

E! News can exclusively confirm Big Brother: All Star players Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are dating.

"My favorite trait about Memphis is that he understands and knows exactly who I am," Christmas shared with E! News. "He sees me and appreciates me for me and not who he thinks I should be, or who I have been in the past. He feels like my home. I also love his wild, unapologetic self. He is who he is."

Memphis added, "The list could go on for days, but her contagious smile, unapologetic laugh and authenticity are just a few traits I love."

People began to speculate that the two were dating when a fan site shared a photo of the pair hanging out at a Florida bar in November.

And although they become close allies in The Committee while competing on Big Brother: All Stars, neither parties expected to find love thanks to the show.