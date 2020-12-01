Miley Cyrus and More Stars Celebrate Elliot Page Coming Out as Transgender

Elliot Page is feeling the love from fans and friends alike.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, shared on social media that he is transgender.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote in a lengthy statement. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I love that I am trans," Elliot continued. "And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Soon after sharing his story, Elliot received encouragement from his wife Emma Portner. In addition, the actor was inundated with support from those in Hollywood including Netflix, which streams his hit show, Umbrella Academy.