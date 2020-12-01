Pregnant Mandy Moore Says Her Heart Is "Utterly Shattered" After Death of Dog Joni

Mandy Moore is mourning the loss of her dog Joni.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the This Is Us star took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news and gave her 4.4 million followers a look into the pooch's long life.
"Last night, very unexpectedly, we lost our Joni girl. Yes, she was almost 13. Yes, she had pretty major surgery a week ago to remove a mass on her liver but she was recovering really well. Until last night," the "When I Wasn't Watching" singer wrote. "I knew something was amiss when she, lifelong food-obsessed, didn't finish her dinner and couldn't get comfortable in bed (despite being on pain meds). My mama intuition told me to bring her in and I'm glad we did."
The 36-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her first child, continued, "I saw her puppy mug online way back in early 2008 and drove down to San Diego to meet her at @thebarkinglotrescue and was instantly smitten. I'll never forget the drive home, telling her that it was just us against the world now. To know her, was to love her. She never met a stranger. She was waaaaay more human (or muppet) than dog. She loved ANYTHING she could eat, even if sometimes it was gross (cat poop [sick emoji])."
Mandy gushed about all of Joni's passions, from food, her brother Jackson and "lying in the sun to catch some zzzzs" to her husband Taylor Goldsmith, "her cats brother and sisters" and giving "very stinky kisses."
"My heart is utterly shattered. She was my first love and best friend. Through every twist and turn of life of this past decade and change, she was right there," the star shared. "There's a deep chasm of emptiness that will never be filled but I am so grateful for her sweet nature and the endless connection, compassion, responsibility, patience and devotion that the love of a pet can bring into your orbit."
On a light note, the proud dog mom wrote, "When mulling over the details of her surgery last week, my husband sorta joked that everything would have to be run by me because I'd had Joni for 13 years and only had him for 5. He's right. She was the boss and a total mama's girl. I'm so sad she won't get the chance to meet her human brother soon but maybe she wasn't ready to share [wink emoji]. Or be a suction cup right by my side every night."
Mandy ended the caption with "I will love and miss you forever, my Joni" and thanked her furry best friend "for beyond a lifetime of love."