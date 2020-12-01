Chase Rice Slammed for Joking About Coronavirus to Promote New Song

Chase Rice has come under fire over his promotion of his new single "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen."

Just hours before the song dropped on Nov. 29, the 35-year-old singer took to Twitter to tease the release. "Just lost my taste and smell. Weird," he wrote, seemingly poking fun a coronavirus symptoms. "Also, dropping a single at midnight."

While some followers expressed concern over Rice's wellbeing, others questioned whether the artist's tweet was just part of a publicity stunt.

"Damn, I really like your music. This is just in very poor taste....legit, no pun intended," one follower wrote. "Not a joke, don't make it one." Added another, "Ask healthcare workers if getting/dealing with Covid-19 is funny. Hint: it's not."

Rice later confirmed he did not have COVID-19 but proceeded to tout the song, which he recorded with Florida Georgia Line. "On a real note. Don't have covid," Rice tweeted. "But I'm dropping a single tonight. With 2 guys that I learned a lot from. Respect the hell out of @FLAGALine. And 10 years after we started doing music together and lived together, we're at it again. Drinkin beer. Talkin God. Amen."