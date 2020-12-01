Pink's Daughter Willow Hart Brings Christmas Cheer During Disney Singalong Show

Related : Pink Embraces Her "Thunder Thighs" in Body-Positive Post

Pink had a special little helper to assist with her appearance on The Disney Holiday Singalong.

The pop star sang "The Christmas Song" during the ABC special that aired on Monday, Nov. 30, and 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart joined her to belt out some of the lines. Clearly, vocal talent runs in this family.

The pair both wore beautiful gowns while standing in front of a decorated Christmas tree, a lit fireplace and a screen projecting classic holiday Disney scenes.

"They know that Santa's on his way," Willow sang in one powerhouse moment from the Nat King Cole standard. "He's loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh."

Pink had been coy about the duet prior to the show airing. "Wanna see me and a special guest sing one of our fav Xmas songs?" Pink tweeted earlier on Monday. "Come and sing along with us!!!!"

Other highlights from the special included Adam Lambert singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," BTS performing "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" and Katy Perry doing her renditions of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas."