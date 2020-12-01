Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Nude Remains Found on Side of Road

The family of Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey are seeking answers after their daughter's nude remains were discovered on the side of a road in Houston, Texas.

According to local news station KHOU11, the 26-year-old was reported missing on Saturday after she missed a movie day with a group of friends. The family grew increasingly worried when they realized Alexis hadn't posted on social media in 12 hours and they couldn't get in contact with her. Additionally, a friend told the outlet that nobody opened the door to the apartment Alexis shared with her 49-year-old husband.

On Sunday, the Sharkey family was notified that her remains were found by city workers off of a Houston highway early Saturday morning, according to KHOU11. The outlet reports that there were no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

One of Alexis' friends, Tanya Ricardo, told KHOU11, "I mean, just threw her on the side of the road, naked, like garbage. I just, I don't get it... No one gets away with something like this. No one."