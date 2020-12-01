Princess DianaKris JennerThe UndoingShop E!VideosPhotos

Which Men Remain on The Bachelorette? Keep Up With Tayshia's Choices So Far

Tayshia Adams currently has 12 men to choose from on The Bachelorette, but which men are they? We're keeping track, just for you.

Time is truly flying by on The Bachelorette. Or is it?

It feels like both yesterday and a full year ago that we were waiting patiently for Clare Crawley to make her exit with Dale Moss, and now Tayshia Adams is well and truly into her season. There are frontrunners, there are...backrunners? There are definitely some men who have no business still being there, and a few recent eliminations that still sting. 

For example, we already miss Doctor Joe, but it was time for Chasen the Wolverine to say his goodbyes and we're not quite so sure how Ed is still in the running, but we're keeping our eye on Ivan, Zac, Ben and Brendan after they quickly made major connections with Tayshia. 

As for the others, there's still time for them to make their mark, though Tayshia's apparently got those loving feelings for multiple men already, according to ABC's synopsis of this week's episode (which also features a full wedding photoshoot for Tayshia and Zac.) JoJo Fletcher will be there to fill in for Chris Harrison, and Noah and Bennett will get to enjoy the dreaded two-on-one date where two men enter, one man leaves. 

Scroll down to see who's left in season 16!

Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He's an army ranger.

Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta. He's a wealth management consultant which is exactly what he looks like his job would be, so good for Bennett! 

Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada. He's a wildlife manager and owns a falcon.

Brendan

He is 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. He's a roofer, loves a turtleneck, and quickly connected with Tayshia.

Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California and he's a spin cycling instructor. 

Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas. He's a sport marketing agent.

Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's a healthcare salesman, and Chris says we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. 

Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas. He's an aeronautical engineer who's quiet, soft spoken and known as "Sweet Ivan." 

ABC
Noah

Noah Erb, 25, is a nurse from Tulsa, OK. He joined the show along with Tayshia in week four.

Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Long Island City, New York. He's an attorney who takes a while to show off his smile. 

ABC
Spencer

Spencer Robertson, 30, is a water treatment engineer from La Jolla, CA. He joined the show for Tayshia in week four.

Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania. He's an addiction specialist with a heart of gold and a very heartfelt story to tell. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Chasen

He's a 31-year-old IT account executive and from Walnut Creek, California, and Chris Harrison said he's ready to "fight" for the love of his life. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York. He's an anesthesiologist who is very sweet and is loved by everybody, but found himself up against some huge obstacles. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. He's a software account executive who apparently seems way older than 26. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois. He's a boy band manager (!!!) who apparently likes to take his clothes off a lot and has no tan lines. 

ABC
ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Montel

Montell Hill is a 30-year-old gym owner from Boston. He joined the show for Tayshia in week four.

ABC
ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Peter

Peter Giannikopoulos, 32, is a real estate agent from Massachusetts. He joined the show when Tayshia took over as Bachelorette. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. He's a fitness director. 

QUIT: Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont. He's a former football player who is a "big lovable teddy bear" with a laugh like Seth Rogen

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Zach J.

Zach is 37 and from St. George, UT. He owns a cleaning service. He was eliminated when things went very wrong on a date with Clare. He grabbed her neck and made her feel uncomfortable, so Chris Harrison stepped in and sent him home on behalf of Clare. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 31, is from Rockport, Indiana. He's a male grooming specialist and he has incredible hair. Clare sent him home in week two. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's a professor of journalism at USC who's not afraid to bare his soul "and everything else." 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Tyler S.

This 36-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. He's a super country music manager whose brother is singer Granger Smith. Clare sent him home in week two.

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama. He's a medical device salesman who has a daughter and who isn't afraid of controversy, as he proved when he threw a fit at Clare after the strip dodgeball date. He left in a huff and we do not miss him. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio. Clare sent him home in week two when he couldn't come up with a reason to like her other than the fact that she's "obviously so beautiful." 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: AJ

AJ, 28, is from Irvine, California. He was out in week one. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri. He's a landscape design salesman and he's a great chef. 

ABC
ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia. He's a banker with "great perspective." Clare sent him home in week one.

ABC
ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan. He's a cyber security engineer who is six foot eight! He describes himself as a tall nerd. Clare sent him home week one.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

