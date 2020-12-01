Naomi Osaka's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Grand Slam

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to gift giving, Naomi Osaka doesn't play games!
Instead, the professional tennis player goes out of her way to find clever, unique and useful presents that are sure to be a winner for anyone on the receiving end.
This year, the 23-year-old athlete is creating a shopping frenzy thanks to her latest must-have collaboration alongside NikeCourt. In fact, her favorite pieces include the hoodie, beanie and camouflage long-sleeve—when they are in stock, of course.
Before the holidays arrive, Naomi generously shared some of her gift picks for the weeks to come. From electronics and beauty products to fitness gear and BODYARMOR sport drinks, see what this champion recommends for her fans of all ages.
Beats Flex Wireless Earphones
"I love to use these during workouts, or long runs where I can just zone out and listen to my music. They have a magnet in them so they're easy to wear and also they're super noise cancelling."
Bodyarmor Lyte Sports Drink in Tropical Coconut and Peach Mango
"My favorite flavors are Tropical Coconut and Peach Mango. I drink BODYARMOR before, during and after practices and matches to replenish my electrolytes and recover. It's also a perfect addition to any smoothie."
Hyperice Vyper 2.0
"I usually spend a lot of time stretching and priming my body before I start training. The Vyper is my go-to piece of equipment because it's kind of like a two-in-one; I can roll out and massage my muscle to be more warm and agile heading into any training or match."
Canon Vixia HF R800 Camcorder
"As you all know, I have a Netflix documentary coming out and so I've been bringing this camcorder with me everywhere. Being able to record my life this past couple of years means so much to me and love how many memories I can now keep forever."
Naomi Osaka x Nike Collab
"For me, these pieces from my new Nike holiday collab will probably be my most worn items. I will be chilling in these all holiday long while playing my Playstation 5." We're warning you: The pieces sell out fast
Levi's Cocoon Bomber Sherpa Trucker Jacket
"I love a staple denim jacket and this is perfect for the winter season with the sherpa sleeves. I throw this over any hoodie to layer."
