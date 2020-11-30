Why Megan Fox Finally Filed for Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Related : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

Megan Fox is following through with her plan.

On Nov. 25, the actress officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, a year after their November 2019 separation and more than nine years after they wed in June 2010.

As for what spurred the 34-year-old mom of three to finally make their split official, a source explained to E! News the exes wanted to get everything in order first.

"They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It's been in the works and this was always her plan," the source said. "As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays."

Fox, who is currently in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, "has moved on," the insider noted, "and is looking forward to her future."

News of the longtime pair's quiet split emerged in April, when a source told E! News Fox and Green had been living separately, but didn't "plan to file divorce right now."