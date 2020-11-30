Hugh Jackman Pens Heartfelt Birthday Message to "Incredible" Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Related : Why Hugh Jackman Loves Doing Good for Others

Hugh Jackman's love for wife Deborra-Lee Furness goes far beyond an Instagram caption.

Even so, the Oscar nominee took to the social media platform to celebrate his leading lady's birthday on Monday, Nov. 30. Alongside a sweet photo of Furness blowing out her candles—placed in a delicious dessert—Jackman wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible wife. Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day. I love you so much more than any caption can convey."

As fans may recall, Jackman, 52, and Furness, 64, first met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995. And the rest, as they say, is history. The couple tied the knot the following year, in April 1996.

For their 24th anniversary earlier this year, Jackman posted a throwback picture with Furness along with a heartfelt note. "These 24 years have been the best of my life!" the Wolverine star, who shares kids Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15, with Furness, wrote. "And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24"