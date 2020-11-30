Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate a Belated First Thanksgiving as Engaged Couple

Related : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just proved that it doesn't matter when you celebrate life's big moments as long as you're surrounded by loved ones.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, the newly engaged couple celebrated Thanksgiving a few days late. The "Happy Anywhere" singer took to her Instagram Story to share the foodie holiday with her 10.7 million fans.

"We are actually having Thanksgiving today right now," Gwen shared as she turned the camera to Blake. "And then we're going to be live on The Voice tomorrow, which is crazy!"

She also posted their Christmas duet song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" as she gave a quick view of their colorful dinner table spread.

The holiday season can only add more fun times for the happy couple who are already having a pretty momentous year. On Oct. 27, the couple confirmed their engagement after five years of dating. Both stars took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the big news.