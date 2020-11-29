Party Prep for the Holidays with Must-Have Haircare

The holiday season has arrived, and we're
here hair for it.
Getting glammed up for a work party, family dinner or intimate gathering starts and ends with the hair. It can transform any look from casual to classy, and provides the perfect base for framing your face.
It may surprise you then that this year's on-trend looks for dressing up are less about precision and more about texture and accessories—think statement clips, high headbands and adorned scrunchies. Loose and free is key. Virginie Gayssot, Head of Education and Colour at Australia's number one hair salon, Franck Provost, say the French have it covered for effortlessly chic looks these holidays.
"This party season, statement hair is in whether it's with a gorgeous scrunchie or headband, anything that sparkles! Think high ponytails with a scrunchie, messy braid hair at the front with some hair jewellery, wavy undone locks with a statement headband or a few trendy clips slotted in," says Gayssot.
"The first step is to have a shampoo according to your hair type—ensure your shampoo is tailored directly to your hair needs—speak to your hairdresser to find out which one is best for you. I also recommend washing your hair less. French women try to wash their hair only 2/3 times a week as excessive washing thins the hair and irritates the scalp. Over-washing can also strip colour and your hair's natural oils."
"And never wash hair with super hot water, try to stick to a cold rinse." Oops, roger that!
When it comes to styling and holding, make sure that less is more to avoid damaging hair beyond repair. Avoid using hot tools every day; give your hair a break on the weekends and let hair air-dry naturally. Gayssot says, "French women tend to avoid hot tools and never flat iron their hair - they love bounce, movement and texture. If you do use hot tools always ensure you apply a thermic cream to protect hair from the inside out and wait at least 2 mins before styling."
Don't forget to make the most of your nighttime routine as well, working in haircare as you would skincare for best results. "French women know how important it is to take care of their hair and always do a deep conditioning mask twice a week. I like to leave mine overnight and wash out in the morning for super soft, luxurious strands," says Gayssot." Every night apply a night serum into your hair as you would do your night cream."
And if all else fails, leave it to the experts! A good habit to get into is doing regular in-salon scalp scrubs and treatments. Franck Provost was recently rated Australia's number one hair salon with a 4.75 star Google rating out of over 4,000 reviews, so your mane really is in safe hands.
Gayssot's pick? "The signature *DIAMOND* service that combines toner and a mask—perfect for when you want your balayage or colour to look fabulous for weeks on end."
Now you've got the 411 on haircare for the festive season, it's time to bring out the tools of the trade. See below for everything you need to create your own Christmas miracle at home with masks, sprays, hot tools and more!
HASK Hemp Oil & Agave Shampoo and Conditioner
Your Christmas tree isn't the only thing going green this festive season. Unleash the power of hemp on your hair for naturally soft, nourished and strengthened strands and form a base for all your party looks. Cassie Russek, Hollywood hair stylist says, "The Hemp Oil & Agave collection harnesses the benefits from the hemp plant, acting as a natural humectant for incredible hair and scalp health. The Hemp Oil moisturises the scalp while also strengthening each strand of your hair, reducing any inflammation and preventing any future split ends! Not to mention, the collection has been designed for ALL hair types ultimately making all hair shiny and soft to touch." We love the Hemp Oil & Agave Shampoo and Conditioner combo for daily washing and fail-proof maintenance.
R+Co CENTERPIECE All-In-One Hair Elixir
Just like your Christmas luncheon centerpiece, get ready for your hair to be the main attraction with this magical elixir. An all-in-one multi-tool, this fine spray detangles, fights frizz, hydrates, repairs and fortifies, all without weighing down the hair. Hyaluronic acid and Sea Buckthorn seed oil are incorporated to nourish and repair hair, and leave a fantastic luster for tinsel-like shine. Use it pre-blow dry for a plumped and polished finish, or in-between washes to refresh your look.
Mermade Pro Mini-Waver
By now we're all familiar with the wonder-tool that is the Mermade Waver for those big, flowing waves. Now's it's time to meet her cute little sister: The Mini-Waver. Perfect for smaller lengths or statement looks, the 25mm barrel creates a tighter, more defined wave than the OG. The new Pro design will also wave your hair 50% faster than the previous model—within 2 seconds to be exact! Create beautiful ripple, boho or beach waves (not crimps!) that will take you through the Summer season.
Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque
Dubbed "The Body Butter of Hair Care", masks and treatments are an essential part of maintenance, and you'll find no better than the Gold Lust Transformative Masque. This is not your average formula however, as it rebuilds each fibre with curative white tea, baobab and jasmine extract in conjunction with a revolutionary bio-restorative complex. If you're looking for something to strengthen, rejuvenate and nourish tired or damaged hair, this tube of goodness is worth its weight in gold.
COLAB Dry Shampoo
The Brits know a thing or two about hair longevity, and this UK brand has hit our shores just in time for the holidays. Undetectable, invisible and weightless, the incredible all-hair-types formula leaves no white chalky residue, no colour or build-up behind. It's almost as if it's not there at all, eliminating oily roots and leaving a refreshed, natural finish behind. It also comes in 6 unique scents—we're currently vibing the Tropical with sweet pineapple and papaya.
Schwarzkopf Fibre Clinix Volumize Trio Pack
Bring the salon home to you with this limited-edition collector's pack. This range features Triple Bonding & C21 Technology and Phytokine, providing a lightweight hair feeling while lifting and volumizing the hair from the root. This year, the collection also comes in a stunning keepsake tin designed by illustrative artist Kelly Smith. Of her designs, she says "In Australia we're used to a sparkling, Summer holiday as opposed to the cooler Winter vibes of the northern hemisphere. Botanicals in rich colours portray that sense of warmth as they intertwine with hair accessories to create the shape of a traditional tree."
Grow Haircare Anti-Breakage Mask
Long-haired lovelies: this one's for you. Formulated especially to be used on the mid to end section of the hair, this sulfate, paraben and silicon free mask will help to stop split ends and breakage in their tracks. Natural and made in Australia, This intensive Anti-Breakage Hair Mask is formulated with amino acids and key actives to help strengthen hair deep from within and protect the hair surface, preventing damage and breakage caused by environmental stress, chemical treatments or over styling. Your hot tools will thank you for this one!
Daily Naturals Ultra Boost
Like a magical puff of smoke, one pump of this styling powder and your hair will be instantly transformed. Get all up in your roots to prep the hair for styling and hold, while creating big and bountiful locks that will hold the whole night long. This unique texturizing formula is an ‘aerogel', resulting in a "puffed up sand" or frozen smoke consistency. So much fun to play with while getting ready, plus it's super effective!
