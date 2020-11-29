Party Prep for the Holidays with Must-Have Haircare

The holiday season has arrived, and we're here hair for it.

Getting glammed up for a work party, family dinner or intimate gathering starts and ends with the hair. It can transform any look from casual to classy, and provides the perfect base for framing your face.

It may surprise you then that this year's on-trend looks for dressing up are less about precision and more about texture and accessories—think statement clips, high headbands and adorned scrunchies. Loose and free is key. Virginie Gayssot, Head of Education and Colour at Australia's number one hair salon, Franck Provost, say the French have it covered for effortlessly chic looks these holidays.

"This party season, statement hair is in whether it's with a gorgeous scrunchie or headband, anything that sparkles! Think high ponytails with a scrunchie, messy braid hair at the front with some hair jewellery, wavy undone locks with a statement headband or a few trendy clips slotted in," says Gayssot.