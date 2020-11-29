Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Very Cavallari Star Shannon Ford—Kristin Cavallari's Former Employee

Jay Cutler's latest hang out has people dropping their jaws.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the retired NFL player had a mini Very Cavallari reunion with season one star and former Uncommon James employee Shannon Ford. As fans might recall, Kristin Cavallari famously fired her in the season two premiere.

"Oysters and wine," Jay captioned his Instagram video on Saturday, Nov. 28.

In his post, the 37-year-old athlete clinked his wine glass with Shannon and his BFF Mark "Chuy" Block, who also appeared in some Very Cavallari episodes. The trio enjoyed each other's company at 167 Raw in Charleston, S.C.

Jay and Shannon's hangout came as a total surprise, so much so that many of his followers commented on the post. "Stir that pot Jay. Stir that pot," one user replied, with another writing, "Jay savage."

"Petty Jay is the best Jay," another fan responded. Someone else added, "Omg the tea being spilled at this table!!"