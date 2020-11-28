Anne Hathaway Has the Most Relatable Response About Her Biggest Motherhood Challenges

Related : Anne Hathaway Takes a Parenting Tip From William & Kate

Anne Hathaway isn't sugarcoating her motherhood journey.

The Oscar-winning actress is used to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. However, when it comes to her home life that's a different story. Anne recently opened up about the messy side of motherhood in a candid interview with Stellar.

As fans may know, the Witches star is the proud mom to two kids, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 4, and Jack Shulman, 11 months, whom she shares with husband Adam Shulman.

When asked what her biggest challenge has been as a mother, the actress had the most relatable response.

"During the lockdown? Can I curse? The f--king laundry," she shared. "But, you know, I'm always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone. As a mom, I've found tons of opportunities. There's obviously a learning curve—you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you do feel like you're doing everything wrong, especially in the early days."

She added, "But it's more than just a challenge."