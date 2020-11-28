The Challenge's Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley Call Off Engagement

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley will not be taking on the challenge of marriage after all.

The stars of The Challenge have called off their engagement and broken up, more than a year after announcing their plans to wed.

"I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it's time to experience life apart," Deal, 27, wrote on Instagram on Black Friday. "Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper."

"To all the fans that have followed us, your support means the world," she continued. "Please don't look at this break up as a failure, because we're not looking at it this way. Sometimes people need to step back and work on themselves before fully committing to the other person."

Deal added that the decision to split "was not made with malice" and also "does not stem from a place of anger." "I know some of you may think that there was 'one big thing' that happened to cause this, but there wasn't," she wrote. "The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we each need our own space."