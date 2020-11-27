Jennifer Lopez's New Song "In the Morning" Might Be Her Sexiest Yet

Related : Jennifer Lopez Admits People's Icon Is Her "Greatest Award"

Listen up, Alex Rodriguez! Jennifer Lopez wants some lovin' in the morning.

The superstar singer dropped her latest hit song "In the Morning" on Friday, Nov. 27, and the lyrics are seriously sexy. "If you love me / Say it in the morning," she sings. "Not just in the evening / Only when you want my body / Want my body."

The lyrics later continue, "Hands cover my neck / Hold tight 'cause you're obsessed / Come get it in when you're out / Get it in when you're out / Go down in the dim light / You love it 'cause it's so tight / So you better lock it down / You know you better lock it down."

As fans may recall, the Golden Globe nominee posed completely nude for the single's steamy promotional photo, released earlier this week. "Surprise!" Lopez wrote to her fans on social media. "Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday."

The only item visible in the jaw-dropping pic is Lopez's gorgeous engagement ring from fiancé Rodriguez.