Jennifer Lopez's New Song "In the Morning" Might Be Her Sexiest Yet

Listen up, Alex Rodriguez! Jennifer Lopez wants some lovin' in the morning.
The superstar singer dropped her latest hit song "In the Morning" on Friday, Nov. 27, and the lyrics are seriously sexy. "If you love me / Say it in the morning," she sings. "Not just in the evening / Only when you want my body / Want my body."
The lyrics later continue, "Hands cover my neck / Hold tight 'cause you're obsessed / Come get it in when you're out / Get it in when you're out / Go down in the dim light / You love it 'cause it's so tight / So you better lock it down / You know you better lock it down."
As fans may recall, the Golden Globe nominee posed completely nude for the single's steamy promotional photo, released earlier this week. "Surprise!" Lopez wrote to her fans on social media. "Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday."
The only item visible in the jaw-dropping pic is Lopez's gorgeous engagement ring from fiancé Rodriguez.
It was just last week that the former MLB star took to social media to gush about Lopez after she was honored with the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. "Congrats, Macha!" he wrote to Lopez on Twitter. "You're the people's icon, and no one deserves it more than you. You're a role model and an inspiration for all. I'm so proud of you! I love you so much!!!"
In Lopez's award show speech, the Hustlers star reflected on the highs and lows of the year. "Oh, my god 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?" she said. "I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff...This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn't and for me, reinforced what matters most—people."
"Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch and I realize it's what I strive for in everything I do, to reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone," the 51-year-old continued. "Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I'm tired or beaten down like a lot of us have been this year, it's my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn't lift myself."
In honor of Lopez's new song, let's take a look back at her journey over the last year, from the 2020 Super Bowl to becoming the People's Icon.