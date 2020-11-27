Kristin Cavallari Plays "F--k, Marry, Kill" With Stephen Colletti, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby

Related : Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti's Cozy Reunion

Kristin Cavallari's lips are definitely not sealed.

The Laguna Beach alum didn't hold back during an Instagram question and answer sesh on Thursday night, Nov. 26, even when her fans started to ask about the likes of Stephen Colletti, Brody Jenner, Justin Bobby Brescia, and yes, Lauren Conrad.

The reality star's BFF Justin Anderson actually started the Q&A, telling Kristin's followers, "Now that the kids are asleep and we're just doing work stuff, ask me a question here about anything Uncommon James related. I'll answer it for you!"

While some of the questions were indeed about Kristin's jewelry brand, they quickly took a turn—and Justin, who admitted he wouldn't be able to walk in a straight line at the moment, was more than willing to ask an equally wine-tipsy Kristin her fans' burning questions.

After Kristin opened up another bottle and belted out Britney Spears' "Lucky," one person dared to ask her who the "best kisser" is.

"Stephen Colletti!" Kristin enthusiastically whispered.

Added Justin (who even tagged Stephen in the Instagram Story!), "She honest to god always said that Stephen was the best kisser."