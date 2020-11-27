Delta Goodrem Makes Surprise Appearance to Help Raise $800k for Cancer Research at Tour De Cure Lunch

Delta Goodrem is sitting on top of the world, and she's lifting us all up.

Performing alongside fellow Australian musician and partner, Matthew Copley, at yesterday's annual Tour De Cure Spring Lunch, Goodrem was a vision of inspiration. Having hosted the ARIA Awards only the night before, the 36-year-old singer looked energised as she took to the stage in a tailored ensemble and a fresh face of springtime makeup.

The notoriously private couple appeared comfortable performing together, headlining the event held at Sydney's Park Hyatt. The pair were also joined by former contestant of The Voice, Prinnie Stevens, and accompanied by the Australian Army Band Sydney.