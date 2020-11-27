Delta Goodrem Makes Surprise Appearance to Help Raise $800k for Cancer Research at Tour De Cure Lunch

Delta Goodrem is sitting on top of the world, and she's lifting us all up.
Performing alongside fellow Australian musician and partner, Matthew Copley, at yesterday's annual Tour De Cure Spring Lunch, Goodrem was a vision of inspiration. Having hosted the ARIA Awards only the night before, the 36-year-old singer looked energised as she took to the stage in a tailored ensemble and a fresh face of springtime makeup.
The notoriously private couple appeared comfortable performing together, headlining the event held at Sydney's Park Hyatt. The pair were also joined by former contestant of The Voice, Prinnie Stevens, and accompanied by the Australian Army Band Sydney.
Guests in attendance at the Spring Lunch included Master of Ceremonies, Sunrise's Mark Beretta, Channel Seven's David Koch, James Tobin and Larry Edmur, The Project's Alicia Lagourcette, Actor Ben Mingay, and esteemed French Consul general Mrs Anne Boillon.
Having openly fought Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 18, there was no denying the fundraiser had a deeply personal connection for Goodrem. Since Tour de Cure Australia started in 2007 it has achieved many incredible goals, raising more than $60 million and contributing to 40 cancer advances or breakthroughs.
Tour de Cure is also known for their silent auction and raffle, and this year's event was no exception, with many incredible luxury items and experiences up for grabs for those attending. Together with presenting partner, The IQ Group, and supported by essential partner, Coote Connex, the luncheon attendees raised an incredible $800,000 towards vital cancer research.
Bruno Maurel, Chairman of Tour De Cure stated: "In 2020 the world has faced a new enemy, which both claimed lives and crippled the economy. This has severely impacted the cancer world, in that the virus has made the cancer journey even harder for patients."
"We also know that testing is down between 30-50% and this will have a major impact in the future, as we know that early detection significantly impacts the chances of survival. Tour de Cure is committed to supporting cancer research in Australia."
There's no doubting the funds raised through generous benefactors will significantly aid breakthroughs in fighting the insidious disease.