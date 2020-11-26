How Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Celebrating Their First Thanksgiving Engaged

Related : Blake Shelton Thanks New Fiancee Gwen Stefani at 2020 PCAs!

Blake Shelton is celebrating Thanksgiving with his "Honey Bee."

On Nov. 26, The Voice coach took to Instagram and revealed he is celebrating Turkey Day 2020 with his new fiancée Gwen Stefani.

"What a year we've all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for!" Blake wrote on Instagram. "Happy Thanksgiving y'all!!!" Gwen would later comment on the post writing, "Love u @blakeshelton gx."

While the couple's plans remain private for now, the musicians were able to make a special appearance virtually at a special restaurant.

According to Ole Red's social media pages, Blake and Gwen crashed the Battle of the Bands by appearing in a video. "I just wanted to poke my head in and wish everybody happy Thanksgiving," Blake shared. "That's Gwen Stefani standing way over there. We started our cooking."

The country singer added, "Be safe and good luck to all the battle of the banders."