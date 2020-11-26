Zendaya Drops a New Clue About Upcoming Euphoria Episodes

Get ready for some euphoric news. Zendaya is dropping some itty bitty clues about the two special episodes of Euphoria that are coming soon to HBO.
The 24-year-old trailblazer already told us when to expect the first new episode of the teen drama (Dec. 6), which will tide us over until the official season two is out (thank goodness, because Euphoria's second season doesn't have a release date yet and we really can't wait that long).
Zendaya revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 25, that the initial special episode will center on her character Rue Bennett, who relapsed in the season finale.
According to her latest Instagram post, it appears to be titled "Part 1: Rue," implying that another character will be the focus of the other bridge episode. Who will it be? Perhaps Barbie Ferreira's Kat Hernandez (who finally kissed Ethan, played by Austin Abrams) or Hunter Schafer's Jules Vaughn (who we last saw leaving Rue at the train station). However, we'll have to wait for more clues to find out for sure.
Zendaya also unveiled the poster for part one, with the dramatic tag line reading, "This is not season 2," which, like, thanks for stating the obvious. The trippy image showed Rue in a red hoodie with her arms sprawled out.
Hunter shared another teaser picture, this time of Rue and Jules on laying on their stomachs on a bed. Rue smiled in a T-shirt with her hair in a messy bun, while Jules looked coy behind a pair of Vans on the bed.
The Wrap previously reported that part one is Christmas-themed and titled "Trouble Don't Last Always."
The only other evidence we have to go off of is a viral TikTok video from Sept. 30 that seemingly caught Zendaya and Hunter filming Euphoria on the beach in Malibu, Calif., at sunset. That was just 10 days after Zendaya scored her first-ever Emmy win for portraying Rue and became the youngest actress to take home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
On the day of the Emmys, HBO president Casey Bloys said that Euphoria season two wouldn't begin filming until 2021. But he softened the blow by announcing the "special COVID episode" to come.
Part of the reason Zendaya and the Euphoria team wanted to bless fans with this new content is clearly because they missed the characters. As Z put it last month, "We really missed them."
There's also the fact that the cast and crew are so tight-knit. Earlier this month, co-star Jacob Elordi gushed over "sweetheart" Zendaya, calling her "a power unto herself and so talented" in a Vanity Fair interview. We have to agree on that one.